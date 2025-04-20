Mono episode 2: Amamiya and Kiriyama get a fresh start thanks to Shikishima

Mono episode 2 was released on April 19, 2025. The episode saw the shocking news of the Photography Club's closing. However, Amamiya and Kiriyama never gave up and continued searching for more members, which brought them towards Shikishima from the disbanded Cinema club. She agreed to combine her former club with the Photography club.

Ad

On the other hand, Kako, a former classmate, visited Haruno. These two then rode Kako's bike and soared through the roads. Together, these two enjoyed various snacks at different spots as Haruno learned about Kako's life philosophy and her obsession with bikes and cameras. Even though these two encountered a grave mistake, they made it home safe and sound.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series.

Mono episode 2: Amamiya and Shikishima merge their clubs as Haruno reunites with an old friend

Amamiya and Kiriyama as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 2, titled Making of Some Aerial Photography! / Visiting A Classmate, 3000 Leagues - Motovlog Part 12, commenced with a focus on Kiriyama making a kite out of a plastic bag inside the clubroom. Amamiya entered the clubroom and admired Kiriyama's creativity. However, Kiriyama's goal in making this kite was to do some aerial photography using a high angle.

Ad

Trending

So, these two took the kite into the school ground, and Kiriyama ran to give the kite enough air to fly. However, the kite's aerodynamics were faulty, and it kept spinning in the sky. As these two mourned Kiriyama's failed experiment, Mono episode 2 saw their homeroom teacher asking them to visit him in their office.

After reaching the office, they were met with the news of the Photography Club's disbandment due to a lack of members. However, Amamiya also noticed the disbandment of the Cinema club due to a similar reason, hoping to recruit its remaining members into her own club. So, she rushed towards the Cinema Club's clubroom and met Shikishima.

Ad

Shikishima as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Surprisingly, Shikishima agreed to join the Photography Club without any reason. Amamiya and Kiriyama even showed her their recent experiment of aerial photography, which made Shikishima comfortable. The next day in Mono episode 2, Amamiya and Kiriyama were informed that their club wasn't getting disbanded. However, they named their club as Cinephoto club, combining both titles.

Ad

Mono episode 2 then focused on Haruno, who was struggling to meet her deadlines. Out of nowhere, a bike rider entered her house with Taishou the Cat in his hands. This biker was Kako, Haruno's old friend. These two then went on a long drive while Amamiya and her group waited for them at the house.

Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Soigne)

Despite being a shut-in, Haruno really enjoyed the bike ride. These two eventually reached a café where Kako revealed that she was recording their trip the whole time. She recorded her bike trips and uploaded them on social media, where a lot of people saw her. Mono episode 2 featured Haruno appreciating her creativity as these two continued their exploration.

Ad

Unfortunately, Kako forgot to fill her tank, and these two were stranded in the middle of nowhere. However, as the ride was on a downward slope, they soared through the road easily without using any petrol and reached a gas station. Later in Mono episode 2, these two stopped at a café where Kako said she wanted to do something new, due to which she started recording her bike trips and showed them to the world.

Ad

The next day, Haruno met Amamiya, Kiriyama, and Shikishima. Haruno saw their aerial photography and was about to recommend a new angle when Kako again came barging inside the house.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More