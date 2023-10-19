Zee Café to host Anime Fan Fest in Mumbai

Zee Café informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Thursday, October 19, 2023, that the Indian television channel is set to host the Zee Café Anime Fan Fest in Mumbai, India, on October 21 and 22. The event is free for everyone to join and is set to be conducted at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla.

The event is aimed at uniting anime fans across the nation and giving them an immersive, Anime-themed experience, with stellar performances, games, pop-up shops, food, and beverages. These experiences are bound to give fans the feeling of visiting a true Japanese Market, all of this while enjoying the thrill of a carnival, and electric performances.

Zee Café Anime Fan Fest to be held on October 21 & 22

Zee Café Anime Fan Fest poster with registration details (Image via Zee Café)

With the anime fan base in the country flourishing by the minute, Zee Café is set to host a one-of-a-kind anime-themed event in Mumbai, India, called Zee Café Anime Fan Fest. The on-ground fest is set to be held at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, in Kurla, on October 21 and 22, 2023.

The fest is being organized to unite anime fans and celebrate their shared passion. Thus, it does not have any paid entry and is free for everyone to visit on RSVP. If one wants to register for the same, they can either scan the QR code on their website, register through Paytm Insider, or give a missed call on 9982-028-008.

What to expect from the Zee Café Anime Fan Fest?

Daisuki performing on stage (Image via Daisuki Cosplay Band's official website)

The Anime Fan Fest is set to be hosted by popular RJ Mihir Joshi and will feature an awe-inspiring musical showcase from India's first cosplay band, Daisuki. The band is set to put in a stellar live performance to give fans the thrill of a carnival.

Moreover, the fest is aimed at being a paradise for anime enthusiasts as it is set to feature interactive games, contests, and engaging activities that promise fans to provide non-stop entertainment for all ages. This will include appearances from Cosplay Maestro Anushruti Saha, Art Director Saurabhsingh Rawat, and Sneakerhead Shinichi Baadkar.

Screenshot from Zee Café's promotional video on YouTube (Image via Zee Café's YouTube Channel)

Additionally, it will feature multiple cosplayers, tattoo artists, and Anime Fan-Wall, as well as allowing fans to get their hands on 100% authentic merchandise in the Pop-Up Shops. Lastly, the attendees can expect to satiate their taste buds with dishes and beverages that showcase the real essence of Anime and Japanese cuisine.

