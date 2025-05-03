  • home icon
Mono episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified May 03, 2025 21:00 GMT
Mono episode 5 release date and time (Image via Soigne)
Mono episode 5 release date and time (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 11, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on TOKYO MX. The television anime series will be further released on Japanese networks like Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanshi Broadcasting, BS 11, MBS, and AT-X. Aniplus Asia and Crunchyroll will then release the episode for global fans.

Episode 4, titled A Comfy Manga Artist Goes on a Winery Tour, featured the main group going on a trip to the winery in Katsunuma, while taking a detour to the Wineglass Hall to buy glasses for wine tasting. After that, they go to the Wine Cellar, followed by a Hot Spring. The episode also featured the girls entering the Yamanashi Full Course Photo Rally, upon Haruno's request.

Mono episode 5: Release date and time

Episode 4 featured the girls visiting a winery (Image via Soigne)
Episode 4 featured the girls visiting a winery (Image via Soigne)

Japanese TV networks will broadcast Mono episode 5 at 1:30 am JST on May 11, 2025, Sunday. The anime series will then be further released worldwide at the aforementioned time and date. However, some regions may be able to stream the episode on May 10, based on the corresponding locations of their time zone:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amMay 11Sunday
Eastern Standard Time12:30 pmMay 10Saturday
Pacific Standard Time9:30 amMay 10Saturday
British Summer Time5:30 pmMay 10Saturday
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmMay 10Saturday
Australian Central Time2 amMay 11Sunday
Indian Standard Time10 pmMay 10 Saturday
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amMay 11Sunday
Where to watch Mono episode 5

TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, and BS 11 will all broadcast the anime for the Japanese fans at 1:30 am JST, every Sunday. Abema and d-anime store, two of the most popular Japanese streaming platforms, will also stream the episode simultaneously.

Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will follow up shortly, streaming the episode to the global audiences and fans of the series. All dates and times mentioned in this article are subject to change, depending on any delays from the production house.

Mono episode 4 recap

Episode 4 featured the girls visiting a wine glass shop (Image via Soigne)
Episode 4 featured the girls visiting a wine glass shop (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 4 starts with Haruno and Kako talking about wine. After Kako convinced Haruno, both of them, alongside Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima, go to a wine cellar in Katsunuma. However, on the way, they take a detour to a wine glass shop to buy glasses for wine tasting.

After they buy the glasses, they visit the cellar, which Kako explains is a converted old railway tunnel in Katsunuma. After trying a few wines, Haruno starts to feel dizzy. While Kako accompanies a drunk Haruno, the three girls make their way to the Hot Springs. While they are soaking in the water and talking, Amamiya tells them that they should visit again once they turn 20 to drink wine.

After a while, when Kako brings a drunk Haruno to the girls, she finds out that all of them were exhausted from the day trip. After they return, later in the episode, the school declares summer vacation. On their way back, they visit Haruno's shop, where they find Haruno sweating from the summer heat after she steps out of her air-conditioned room.

Haruno requests them to join the Yamanashi Full Course Photo Rally, to which the girls agree. After entering the rally, Amamiya discovers a hidden contest to finish jumbo platters of food. After finishing the meal, the girls go on a bus trip to the Yatsugatake Mountains to take photos.

After clicking photos and finishing jumbo platters at all locations, the girls rush to catch a bus to get back to the meeting place by 5 pm. After reaching the spot, the winner is announced to be Nambu Town's Team Kagamihara, who arrived there by 3 pm. While the girls are disappointed, Haruno is overjoyed to learn that they came as runners-up.

What to expect from Mono episode 5 (speculative)

Mono episode 5 will likely feature another one of the girls' adventures (Image via Soigne)
Mono episode 5 will likely feature another one of the girls' adventures (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 5 will likely stay on the subject of photography, which is seen as a recurrent theme throughout every episode. As the summer vacation was declared, the girls will likely go on another adventure exploring more about the world of photography.

Episode 5 will also feature Haruno and Kako again, as they have been major characters in the series so far. Nevertheless, the focus should stay on Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima.

