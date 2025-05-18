Mono episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. The weekend animation TV anime episode will also be simultaneously released on several other networks like MBS, Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcast, AT-X, and BS 11. Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will release the episode globally.
Episode 6, titled Taking the Perfect Picture of a Maruishi Dosojin in Yamanashi!, starts with the girls searching for the perfect Dosojin stone to win a trip to Costa Rica. The girls go around several places, clicking pictures to find the perfect one among the 700 placed by the organizers. The girls, however, somehow manage to win second position thanks to Haruno, as she reveals the prize.
Mono episode 7: Release date and time
Mono episode 7 will be available on Japanese TV networks on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The worldwide release of the episode should also follow the same date and time, while some regions may be able to watch the episode on May 24 based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Mono episode 7
Fans from Japan can watch the series via television on TV networks like Gunma TV, Tachigi TV, MBS, BS 11, and Tokyo MX at 1:30 am JST on May 25, 2025. Popular Japanese online streaming services like d Anime Store and Abema will release the episodes exclusively in Japan at the aforementioned time.
Based on their spring 2025 streaming and lineup schedule, the renowned global anime streaming website, Crunchyroll, will stream the episode. Furthermore, Aniplus Asia will join Crunchyroll in the global release of the episodes. Dates and times mentioned in this article are subject to change if there is a delay from the production house.
Mono episode 6 recap
Episode 6 begins with the girls entering a competition to find the perfectly round-shaped Dosojin stone to win a grand prize of a trip to Costa Rica. While they went around several places, they could not find the perfect one. Later on, Haruno discovers one at the back of her house, which is 99% round, landing her in second place. As she reveals the prize, it turns out to be a Dosojin stone.
In the second part of the episode, Haruno is seen craving curry and rice. While the girls go out to find a restaurant, much to their disappointment, every restaurant is closed. Kako finally finds a curry shop in Hottarakashi Hot Springs, and the girls go there. However, after reaching there, Haruno finds out that they are not serving curry for the day due to the Maitake Mushroom festival.
After the eighty-kilometer trip back from the Hottarakashi Hot Springs, Haruno finally settles with a packaged curry and rice dish from a convenience store. However, amidst all the commotion for the curry, Haruno misses her deadline to submit the artwork for the web edition of her manga.
What to expect from Mono episode 7? (Speculative)
As always, Mono episode 7 will likely feature another adventure from the girls consisting of the usual troupe of Haruno, Kako, Amamiya, Kirimaya, and Shikishima. While the previous episode diverted slightly from the photography topic, the upcoming episode should fill the void and bring back the main theme of the popular TV animation series.
