Mono episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Mono episode 9 is set to release on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With the girls’ summer break imminently ending, it’s more likely that the series will see them return to school in the next episode, thus getting back to their normal club activities.

While spoiler information or any leaks are unlikely to be made available prior to the next installment’s official release, it does at least have currently confirmed release information. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mono episode 9, and speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Mono episode 9 release date and time

Satsuki and the girls should return to school in Mono episode 9 following the presumed last hoorah of their summer break (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 9 is set to release at 12 am JST on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, June 7, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Mono episode 9 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Saturday, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Saturday, Saturday, June 7, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Saturday, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Saturday, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Saturday, June 7, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Mono episode 9 where to watch

Mono episode 9 should also see Haruno and Kurokuma play less central roles given Satsuki and co's presumed return to school (Image via Soigne)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan, according to the streaming service’s official website. Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Mono episode 8 recap

Mono episode 8 began with Satsuki and the girls musing on their summer break as the new school year drew nearer. Haruno asked them if they had their work done, which everyone except An had done.

Haruno then invited the others on another manga research trip, which the girls agreed to before they started planning their itinerary and route. An wanted to take a video of her bombing a hill in Norikura on a skateboard, which they went to Mt. Amari to practice first.

Satsuki, Haruno, An, and Sakuraku decided to hike to the top of Mt. Amari first to take in the view. As they tried figuring out how to film An’s run, Kurokuma arrived to do her own manga research on a sword which was found in a dried-up pond.

They decided to go with Kurokuma to the lake, where the sword was no longer present. However, she still did other research. After sensing some paranormal events, they decided to quickly leave.

As An prepared to do her test run, Kurokuma’s cat Anko and Haruno’s cat Taishou were fighting and ended up taking off on each of the two skateboards. While the cats were rescued, both of the boards were heavily damaged.

The day of An and Sakuraku’s run then finally came, which they prefaced with a tour of Norikura’s mountains. The episode ended with their run going smoothly and An getting the footage she wanted, except for them taking the wrong route down.

Mono episode 9 what to expect (speculative)

With the girls’ summer break imminently ending, Mono episode 9 should open with their return to school and getting back to their typical club activities, likewise. Fans can also expect Haruno to be less present in the coming episode as a result; however, it’s unlikely she’ll be fully removed from the installment’s narrative, given how significant a character she is.

Episode 9’s plot should likewise revolve around the girls both getting used to being in school again and figuring out their activities for the photography club. The episode should end with them finding the time to do something they all enjoy again, likewise accepting the start of the new school year.

