Crunchyroll announces same-day English dub and cast for Gachiakuta anime ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that Bones Films' Gachiakuta anime will receive a same-day English dub, starting its premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Additionally, the official staff disclosed the names of the English dub cast members.
Produced by Bones Films, a subsidiary studio of Studio Bones, Gachiakuta anime serves as an adaptation of author Kei Urana and the graffiti designer, Ando Hideyoshi's eponymous dark fantasy manga series. Kodansha has been serializing the manga in the Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2022. The company has collected the manga's chapters into 15 volumes so far.
Gachiakuta anime is set to debut in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025, on CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels. Ahead of its release, Crunchyroll announced that the anime will have a same-day English dub. The English dub episodes will be streamed shortly after their broadcast on Japanese television channels. Crunchyroll has yet to confirm the streaming timings.
Furthermore, Crunchyroll revealed that the series will be streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), and India.
The English dub cast members for the Gachiakuta anime are as follows:
- Bryson Baugus as Rudo
- Corey Wilder as Zanka
- Christopher Wehkamp as Enjin
- Katie Caruso as Riyo
- John Burgmeier as Regto
- Zeno Robinson as Jabber
Notably, the series will screen its first two episodes at the upcoming Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, where creators Kei Urana and Ando Hideyoshi will attend the event, alongside the producer, Naoki Amano. Furthermore, the anime will have advanced screenings in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, and Italy as part of the "Gachiakuta World Takeover" event.
Gachiakuta anime stars Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Regto, and Yuuki Shin as Jabber. More cast members will be announced as the series progresses.
Fumihiko Suganuma is in charge of the show's direction at Bones Films, with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts. Satoshi Ino, who has previously worked on Date A Live anime, designs the characters as the chief animation director, while Taku Iwasaki is the music composer.
The anime follows Rudo, a young boy living in the slums of a floating town, where the poor constantly live under the shadows of the rich. One day, Rudo gets framed for a crime he didn't commit and gets thrown into the deepest abyss.
Miraculously, the boy survives the fall and faces creatures known as Trash Beasts. Afterward, he meets Enjin, who invites him to join an organization called The Cleaners. The dark fantasy anime explores Rudo's vengeance, as he wants to punish those who wronged him.
