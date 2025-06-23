  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jun 23, 2025 14:50 GMT
Shabake anime confirms October 2025 premiere and more with new PV (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official website and X account for the Shabake anime unveiled a new promotional video along with a key visual. According to the short clip, the series is set to premiere in October 2025. Furthermore, the video reveals additional cast and staff, as well as previews the opening theme song.

Shabake anime serves as an adaptation of author Megumi Hatanaka and illustrator Yu Shibata's eponymous Japanese fantasy novel series, which has 23 volumes released in Shinchosha since December 2001. The series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Mimori, which was serialized from January 2017 to March 2023 in Shinchosa's Monthly Comic Bunch magazine.

Shabake anime's new trailer reveals the October 2025 debut, new cast, staff, and opening theme

youtube-cover
According to the new promotional video, shared on June 22, 2025, the Shabake anime will broadcast on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming slot starting October 2025. Meanwhile, a narrower release date and digital streaming details will be announced later. Moreover, the series will have an advanced screening of episodes 1-4 in Tokyo on August 23, 2025.

The promotional video for the anime features the male protagonist, Ichitaro, and his servants, Nikichi and Sasuke, giving a glimpse of their dynamics along with showing the series' historical elements. Moreover, the short clip reveals and previews the opening theme, Inochi no Paradae (Parade of Life), performed by Kujira.

Additional cast members have also been announced; Koji Okino has joined the voice cast as Ichitaro's servant Nikichi, while Yashiro Taku voices Sasuke. Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Daiki Yamashita will star in the historical anime as Ichitaro.

Furthermore, the staff unveiled a new key visual, featuring Ichitaro, Nikichi, and Sasuke. The illustration also contains a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads as follows when translated into English:

"Shabake is the mind that is attached to this world."

Takahiro Okawa directs this historical anime at Bandai Namco Pictures, with Toko Machida in charge of the series scripts. Akari Minagawa is the character designer and the chief animation director, while Rei Ishizuka composes the series music.

Additional staff members include Yuka Shiga as the sub-character designer and chief animation director, Tetsuro Nireki as the yokai designer, Masahiro Sato as the art director, Yoichi Ogami as the photography director, Kazuhiro Arai as the editor, Hiromi Kikuta as the sound director, Takefumi Matsuo as the color key artist, and Yuriko Konuma, Nana Koinuma, Chie Sato, Nanami Hakoda, and Starroid as prop designers.

A brief synopsis of the Shabake anime

Ichitaro, as seen in the new PV (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Ichitaro, as seen in the new PV (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Set in the Edo period, Shabake anime tells the tale of Ichitaro, a frail boy who is always protected by spirits and yokais.

One day, he goes out secretly and becomes a witness to a murder. From then on, mysterious deaths occur one after another. So, with the yokais' help, Ichitaro begins his search for the culprit.

