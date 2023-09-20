Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 officially announced after first season's finale

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 was officially announced by the anime series’ official website via a celebratory key visual. The announcement came shortly after the conclusion of the first season of the television anime adaptation series, which also concluded on Wednesday, September 20 in Japan.

While release information for Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 is sparse at the time of writing, it can be presumed that the series will return by the end of 2024. The immediate announcement of the second season following the conclusion of the first suggests that production work is already underway, making a roughly 15-month window to release likely.

It is also presumed, but not confirmed, at the time of writing that Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 will be produced by the same staff as the first season. Again, this is heavily supported by the immediate announcement of the second season, which likely would be delayed if the production committee was interested in making any major changes to staff.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2’s immediate announcement suggests quick turnaround for release

The latest

Expand Tweet

While there is no official release information for Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 currently available, fans can expect this information to be released in the coming months. With the actual confirmation of a second season already announced, fans will likely next be given a key visual and teaser trailer for the continuation.

The first season of the series premiered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, on the TOKYO MX and AT-X channels in Japan, also running on BS NTV. Crunchyroll streamed the series in its original Japanese audio with English subtitles as it aired and is also producing and streaming an English-dubbed version of the series.

Noriaki Akitaya directed the series at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Tatsuya Takahashi oversaw the series’ scripts, and Takahiro Sakai adapted Yuki Hagure’s original character designs for animation. Yuta Uraki and Keita Takahashi composed the music for the series, while Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is credited with producing the anime in general.

Expand Tweet

BRADIO performed the opening theme song “Fanfare,” while Peel the Apple performed the ending theme “Itsumo no Soup,” which translates to “The Usual Soup.” Author Hirukuma originally published the series as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in March 2016, ending it in December of that year. Epilogue stories were serialized from January to February 2017.

Kaodkawa’s Sneaker Bunko imprint then began publishing the series as a light novel, with illustrations by Itsuwa Kato. The first volume was released in July 2016, with the third and final volume shipping in February 2017. Illustrator Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.