Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The anime adaptation of Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 1 is set to release with the onset of summer. The series will bring one of the most emotionally complex romance stories to viewers around the world.

Betrothed To My Sister's Ex is produced by LandQ Studios and directed by Takayuki Kitagawa. The series shares an agonizing but authentic tale of one breaking free from psychological trauma. Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 1 will be made available for the audience who are eager to watch it starting on July 5, 2025.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 release date and time

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on July 5, 2025, 1:53 AM (JST) as part of the programming block on MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS. For the international audience, the show will be available on Crunchyroll shortly after the broadcast in Japanese.

For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 4, 2025 9:53 am Eastern Time Friday July 4, 2025 12:53 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 4, 2025 4:53 pm Central European Time Friday July 4, 2025 6:53 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 4, 2025 10:23 pm Philippine Time Friday July 5, 2025 12:53 am Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 5, 2025 1:53 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 5, 2025 2:23 am

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 will be primarily available on Crunchyroll for international streaming for anime fans across the globe. The series will also air on Japanese television networks, including MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, as part of the Animeism programming block.

This dual-platform method ensures both domestic and international viewers can enjoy the series through their preferred viewing method.

Plot summary

The narrative is primarily set around the character Marie, who was abused by her parents during her childhood yead causing her to build a low sense of self-esteem. Instead of receiving all the attention on her own birthday, her parents made her sister Anastasia the central focus. Feeling left out, she took refuge in the garden to avoid the spotlight.

There she met the Duke of Cyrus, who was utterly charmed by Marie's kind-hearted and sweet character. Through a series of misunderstandings and mistaken identity, Anastasia becomes the bride of the Duke of Cyrus. Later, when Asta disappears mysteriously and is presumed dead, Marie is forced by her parents to be the replacement for her sister.

Marie living up to her real self helps Cyrus to see through the name swap, all the while her trauma prevents her from believing and owning to that truth, laying the course for the thematic conflict of liberation from years of mental torture.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 (speculative)

Marie and Cyrus as seen in the preview of Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1

Episode 1 will likely explore Marie’s traumatic past and toxic family dynamics, showcasing the emotional abuse that shaped her negative self-image. It might showcase how the contrast between Marie and her favored sister Anastasia highlights the roots of Marie’s isolation.

The episode may climax in a pivotal garden scene where Marie and Duke Cyrus meet for the first time. Duke Cyrus’s character will likely be portrayed as perceptive and sincere, recognizing Marie’s true worth. A crucial misunderstanding, possibly involving a marriage proposal, may also be introduced, setting the stage for the series’ central conflict.

