Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13 is scheduled for release on June 29, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 12 served as a coming of age for both Tamamo Cross as well as Oguri Cap, both of whom have been established as star prospects.

Episode 13 will serve as the final episode for the series' first cour by revealing the actual result of Tamamo Cross and Oguri Cap's first race against each other. Given that Lord Royal has already been established as a skilled competitor, she may end up proving as the common opponent for both of the star prospects.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13 will premiere on June 29, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 13 will mark the finale of the current arc by concluding the race between Lord Royal, Oguri Cap, and Tamamo Cross.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 3:30 am Sunday June 29, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday June 29, 2025 British Summer Time 8:30 am Sunday June 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday June 29, 2025 Australian Central Time 5 pm Sunday June 29, 2025 India Standard Time 1 pm Sunday June 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 3:30 pm Sunday June 29, 2025

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13?

BS11, TBS, and AT-X will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13. The series will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes being released every Sunday.

Streaming within Japan will be limited to Hulu and Disney+, with international streaming being facilitated by Amazon Prime, Anime Digital Network, and Netflix.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 12

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 12 picked up from the ending of episode 11 by depicting Tamamo Cross' childhood. She had realized her talent as a horse girl in the formative years of her life. One of her few challenges was the search for accommodation near an actual racetrack.

Fortunately, she was able to overcome the challenges in her early life, becoming the current star prospect present within the nationals.

The episode subsequently cuts back to the present, with Tamamo Cross, Oguri Cap, along with a new entry named Lord Royal, getting ready for their Grade 1 race. Although Oguri Cap held some doubt in her ability to win the race, Roppei reassured her by saying that he knew she'd win.

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

The race started with Lord Royal taking a six-length early lead, with Tamamo Cross taking the second position in preparation for her eventual spurt. Eventually, Tamamo Cross managed to reach Lord Royal in the final 400 meters of the race. The episode ended with Lord Royal and Tamamo Cross engaged in a tussle, while Oguri Cap prepared for her final spurt.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 13 will depict Oguri Cap, Tamamo Cross, and Lord Royal's final spurt towards the finishing line.

Although the episodes so far have only built up Tamamo Cross and Oguri Cap's candidacy for the first place, it is still possible that Lord Royal ends up taking the crown.

