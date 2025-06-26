  • home icon
  Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 26, 2025 21:30 GMT
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Meisuke Nueno as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. The anime's first two episodes will be broadcast on TV Asahi and other local television networks. Soon after, the same anime episodes will be made available to stream locally and internationally.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube, written by Shou Makura and illustrated by Takeshi Okano, is a Japanese manga serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 1993 to May 1999. Toei Animation picked up the series for an anime adaptation, releasing a TV anime, three movies, and three OVAs. Studio Kai later announced a new anime set to premiere in July 2025.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 release date and time

Meisuke Nueno as seen in the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)
Meisuke Nueno as seen in the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)

According to the anime's official website, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST as a one-hour special. The following episodes will air at 11:45 pm JST.

Please note that release dates and timings may differ depending on the platform or your region.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Ninety-Nine Foot Ants."

The first two episodes of the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:15 amWednesdayJuly 2
Eastern Daylight Time10:15 amWednesdayJuly 2
British Summer Time3:15 pmWednesdayJuly 2
Central European Summer Time
4:15 pmWednesdayJuly 2
Indian Standard Time7:45 pmWednesdayJuly 2
Philippine Standard Time10:15 pmWednesdayJuly 2
Japanese Standard Time11:15 pmWednesdayJuly 2
Australia Central Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayJuly 2

The anime's opening theme song is called "P0WER -Akuryou Taisen-, performed by Shintenchi Kaibyaku Shudan: Zigzag, while the ending theme song is called "Himawari," performed by Chilli Beans.

Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2?

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 will be broadcast on TV Asahi's nationwide network "IMAnimation W" slot, followed by BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after the anime's broadcast, the episodes will be available to watch online on ABEMA, U-Next, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and others.

As for international fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, It’s Anime YouTube Channel, aniverse, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.

What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2?

Hiroshi Tateno as seen in the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)
Hiroshi Tateno as seen in the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2 will likely introduce fans to protagonist Meisuke Nueno and his students at Doumori Elementary School.

As hinted at by the preview, Meisuke Nueno is a newly assigned teacher at the school. Although he seems somewhat unreliable, he was the only teacher in Japan with psychic powers.

Miki and Makoto as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)
Miki and Makoto as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)

One day, an abnormality appears within Hiroshi Tateno, a new student in Meisuke's class. Unable to control his emotions, Hiroshi begins expressing his anger in ways that make him seem like a different person. Just as the other classmates start worrying about him, Meiksuke sensed something far unusual. He noticed that a certain yokai was lurking behind Hiroshi.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
