Spy x Family chapter 119: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 119 will be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga series's biweekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Garden Assassins complete their Miteran Elk protection mission and return home. While Hemlock walked home, debating himself about isolation, Yor used this opportunity to clear her doubts as a married assassin with McMahon. Later, right after she returned home, she knocked on Loid's door, hoping to speak with him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 119 release date and time

Matthew McMahon as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 119 is slated to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the chapter will be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 119 will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday July 6 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday July 6 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday July 6 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday July 6 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 6 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday July 6 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday July 7

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday July 7

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 119?

Spy x Family chapter 119 will be available to read for free on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus. While both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free, the other chapters will require fans to purchase the respective platform's premium subscription.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free, albeit only once. After a chapter is viewed once, it will be hidden behind a paywall.

Spy x Family chapter 118 recap

Yor Forger as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 118 saw Yor, Hemlock, and McMahon capture the enemy leader and destroy their comms to stop them from possibly calling for backup. Soon after, the assassins killed all poachers, completing the Miteran Elk mission.

Later, while returning home, Hemlock decided to walk home while Yor and McMahon drove back. Hemlock had doubts about his decision to isolate himself, while Yor was worried about her life as a married assassin. Later, when Yor returned home, she knocked on Loid's door. While she did not want to reveal her real job, she could not bear keeping the secret any longer.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 119?

Yor Forger as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 119 will likely see Yor speak with Loid about their marriage. While she loved being part of the Forger family, she did not feel like her situation was the same as McMahon's.

McMahon was willing to risk his wife learning his secret because he wanted to be with her. However, in Yor's situation, their marriage was not a real one; hence, she did not think it was worth risking hurting Loid and Anya's feelings in the future.

