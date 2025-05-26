Spy x Family's extra chapter reveals McMahon's familial life as an assassin

With the release of Spy x Family extra chapter 16, the manga revealed Matthew McMahon's relationship with his wife. The manga's previous chapter saw Yor Forger question McMahon about his personal life. While the assassin could only hint at it, the mangaka gave fans a glimpse of it with his latest extra chapter.

The previous chapter saw Yor, McMahon, and Hemlock head into the forest for their mission to protect the Miteran Elk. During this, they located and eliminated all poachers except for one. McMahon followed the poacher to locate their base, and asked his comrades to assist the injured Miteran Elk. However, Hemlock used this opportunity to attack Yor Forger.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family extra chapter reveals McMahon's ultimate goal during the Princess Lorelei mission

Matthew McMahon and Keekee as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family extra chapter 16 takes place several months ago, around the time of the Princess Lorelei mission. Matthew McMahon was tending to his pet Keekee when his wife, Maureen, accused him of lazing around. That's when Matthew shared with Maureen that he was already done with his chores. With that, Maureen handed Matthew his lunch, following which he went to the City Hall.

During their break at work, Dominic noticed Matthew eating the lunch prepared by Maureen and mentioned how Camilla had also gotten good at cooking. He even brought up how Millie Myers was feeling jealous about the fancy food Matthew would get to eat on Princess Lorelei.

Matthew and Maureen McMahon as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Later at home, Matthew could be seen preparing meals for Keekee. With him gone for the mission, Matthew knew his wife, Maureen, could not prepare the same meal for his bird. Therefore, he pre-prepared the meals and asked his wife to feed them to Keekee in his absence. While Maureen was reluctant at first, she agreed to do it if Matthew promised to bring back a lot of souvenirs for her. Matthew accepted this proposal.

Matthew McMahon was so determined to fulfill his promise that he spent the night wondering what souvenirs to bring his wife, and most importantly, to stay alive so he could bring them to her.

Matthew McMahon as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family extra chapter 16 then experienced a timeskip as the manga skipped over the entire mission and saw Matthew making his report to the Shopkeeper. While the Shopkeeper invited Matthew for dinner, he rejected the offer to return home to his wife..

Maureen was shocked to see her husband with a bandage on his face and asked him to retire. However, Matthew had already decided to work as long as his superiors wanted him there. While Maureen was dissatisfied with her husband's response, she was sure he was hungry. Thus, she decided to cook dinner for him. Later, while Matthew complimented his wife's cooking, she asked him about her souvenirs.

