Spy x Family season 2 episode 9: Yor’s mission on the cruise ship ends as she looks forward to a holiday

Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, aired on December 3, 2023, in Japan, marked the end of Yor’s mission on the cruise ship. The Cruise Adventure arc is expected to wrap up in the next episode.

In the most recent episode, titled Mission: 34 - The Hand That Connects to the Future, viewers were treated to the usual blend of comedy, action, and suspense. Anya was preoccupied with her search for her mother, Loid was busy trying to protect everyone on board from the planted bombs, and Yor was engaged in a battle with Swordsman.

This episode provided some relief following the intense action in the previous episode, where Yor and Matthew McMahon fought off a swarm of assassins to protect Olka and her son. Furthermore, Yor discovered her motivations to continue as an assassin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers Spy x Family anime.

Yor’s mission on the Princess Lorelei cruise ship comes to an end in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9

Loid defuses a bomb

A disguised Loid in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 showed Yor still in battle. So captivated by the fireworks, Anya was shocked when she remembered that she had neglected her task of finding her mother. Seeing her panic, Loid also became alert and noticed the Security Service was also frantic as a bomb had been discovered on the ship.

Loid left Anya in a daycare center for children on the ship and disguised himself as an ex-marine battalion member with expertise in handling explosives. After inspecting the bomb and the trap, Loid speculated that the culprit might be a high-ranking individual from the East. However, the absence of any intelligence updates led him to believe that the act was probably executed by someone trying to implicate the West.

Nevertheless, Loid managed to defuse the bomb successfully.

Anya tries to help Yor

Yor in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

While Loid was away, Anya left the daycare center and embarked on a quest to find Yor. By tapping into the thoughts of the assassins, she managed to get close to Yor, although Anya was on a lower deck and Yor at the top of the ship.

Anya discovered one of Yor's stilettos and attempted to toss it to Yor, but her aim was off. Interestingly, one of the two assassins who had planned to covertly eliminate Olka and her son Gram slipped on the stiletto. This caused him to lose his balance, discharge his machine gun, and take down his accomplice.

Meanwhile, in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, Yor continued her battle with the Swordsman. However, this time, she did not falter and defeated him with a swift stab. McMahon covered her back and shot Leader, who was targeting her.

Many more bombs

Anya points to the clock in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

In Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, Loid suspected that if someone intended to blow up the ship, there would likely be multiple bombs. After sharing this with the crew, they immediately began a thorough search of the entire ship.

On her way back to the daycare, Anya encountered the Leader and discovered that explosives were hidden in a big clock near the grand staircase. She then approached a crew member and requested them to clean the snot that a strange man had placed on the clock. This tactic worked, and soon Loid arrived to inspect the bomb, only to find that there was very little time left. He quickly broke the clock, rushed to the deck, and threw it into the water just in time.

More bombs were discovered in various locations on the ship, such as the boiler, the third cargo bay, and the upper part of the ballast tank. However, all of them were successfully handled by Loid and the Security Service.

Leader finds Snoops

Snoops and Leader in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Leader located Snoops' small boat and climbed aboard, demanding an explanation. Snoops revealed that he had planted bombs to destroy both the ship and its targets. He had made it look as if the West was responsible for the act. If the plan succeeded and the ship sank, it would trigger a war, leading to a surge in weapons sales.

However, Snoops was unwilling to share his boat with Leader as he had provisions for only one person. This led to a confrontation between the two, which was abruptly interrupted when the clock containing the bomb that Loid had thrown out of the ship exploded above them.

Yor’s mission comes to an end

Olka, Gram, and Yor in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

In Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, McMahon prepared a small rubber boat with supplies and instructed Zeb and Olka to be cautious of potential stragglers. They were told to stay hidden under a cloth until the ship had sailed a significant distance. Before parting, Olka and her son Gram hugged Yor tightly and thanked her for protecting them. Olka wished that Yor would enjoy a peaceful family life.

The mission was complete.

Yor was then seen gazing into the distance with a sentimental look. McMahon reminded her they were merely hired soldiers and should avoid getting attached. He also relayed a message from Loid, who wished to meet her at the next island the ship was heading towards. McMahon also suggested that she dress in a way that hid the swelling on her face and the scar on her chest.

Loid and Anya in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, in Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, a weary Loid picked up Anya, who had fallen asleep at the daycare. He reflected on how he once again had to leave his family behind, only to correct himself by remembering that the family and the vacation were merely parts of a mission.

The episode concluded with a scene of daybreak. Anya and Loid got dressed and headed to the deck. Yor was also on the deck, albeit on a different tier. The ship was nearing an island.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 recap

Yor as seen in Spy x Family season 2 (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

In the previous episode, Yor had chosen the top of the ship as the group’s meeting point. They were ambushed by assassins there, but with Matthew McMahon’s help, Yor could fend them off and ensure the safety of Zeb, Olka, and Gram.

Even when Matthew got injured fighting the assassins, Yor fought alone. However, when she got wounded, she began to ponder her reasons for becoming an assassin. She remembered her original goal was to protect her brother Yuri's peace, which now extended to her new family. This awareness strengthened her resolve to keep fighting.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.