Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 proves that Yor is the biggest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 was an absolute treat to watch. It packed a ton of action and the episode focused entirely on Yor Forger, a character who is unanimously loved by the entire fanbase. She is exceptionally affectionate and has a gentle demeanor. At the same time, she is incredibly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and using weapons to assassinate her targets.

This combination made her really popular, and Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 certainly tested her limits. Even when things seemed bleak, her indomitable will allowed her to surmount the obstacles presented to her.

In one of the fight scenes involving Yor, the fight choreography was extremely similar to a move popular in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Fans even called Yor “biggest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure stan”. Let’s take a look at the reference made in the latest episode of the anime series.

Taking a look at JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure reference in the latest Spy x Family season 2 episode 8

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 began with Yor escorting Olka, her son Graham, and Zeb to safety amid a horde of assassins waiting to kill them. While they managed to stay undercover for quite some time, Olka’s perfume gave their location away. They were surrounded by skilled assassins from all directions. However, Yor did a stupendous job in creating an opening, and Zeb managed to dive in front of bullets shot in Olka’s direction. However, his vest saved Olka and her child.

Yor slowly started neutralizing one target after another. In Spy x Family season 2 episode 8, Yor also showed the full extent of her kicking abilities. She even managed to dodge a bullet shot from a sniper rifle. The Director of the Garden managed to save Yor when she was in a delicate situation. When a tall man with blonde hair tried to kill Yor, she threw a flurry of punches.

The manner in which she threw that barrage of punches was quite similar to how Kujo Jotaro used his Star Platinum Stand to punch his enemies. This Stand is considered to be one of the quickest ones in the series, and the punches are usually accompanied by Jotaro screaming “ora ora ora”.

The same thing can be seen even when Giorno uses his Gold Experience Stand to punch his opponents. Yor didn’t seem to scream the way Kujo Jotaro usually does, but the angle and the way this scene was animated clearly made a reference to Hirohiko Araki’s magnum opus.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) loved what they saw and stated that Yor was a big fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures series. It is quite common for anime series to make references to other shows just the way Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 did.

This anime series has also made a reference to shows like Dragon Ball in the first season. When Anya was taking part in a game of dodgeball, the animation paid homage to the influential Shonen anime series.

It will be interesting to see Spy x Family make more references to other anime titles. Fans certainly enjoyed this and look forward to experiencing something similar in the near future.

