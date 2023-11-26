Spy x Family season 2 episode 8: Yor's resolve as an assassin outweighs her life with Loid and Anya

With the release of Spy x Family season 2 episode 8, the anime saw Yor fighting the assassins that came after Olka and her son. However, during the fight, she was met with a pressing doubt about herself—why was she still working as an assassin? As she battled her self-doubts, the impending danger of losing her life loomed around her.

The previous episode saw Yor defeat Barnaby by pretending to be performing an act. Soon after, Yor rejoined Olka's group, as they later headed out to the rendezvous point. Unfortunately, the assassins' leader deduced their identities. Elsewhere, Anya wanted to help her mother, but she ended up enjoying the day with her father.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8: Yor questions her job as an assassin

Olka, Gram, and Yor as seen in Spy X Family season 2 episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8, titled The Symphony Upon the Ship/Sis' Herbal Tea, opened with Yor guiding Zeb, Olka, and her son Gram to the rendezvous point. However, as they reached the ship's roof, the fireworks show happened to startle Gram. Soon after, a sniper aimed down at Yor. While she managed to survive the attack, the threat wasn't over, as she was surrounded by countless assassins.

Fortunately for her, Matthew McMahon came to her assistance, as he took down the sniper and started shooting down the assassins. Yor Forger took this opportunity to have Olka's group hide down a hatch. However, an assassin managed to slip past her blind spot and shot a few bullets at the group. Thankfully, Zeb, who was wearing armor, rescued Olka and her son and went down the hatch.

Matthew McMahon as seen in Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

This allowed Yor to go full throttle as she started taking down every assassin one after the other. Meanwhile, McMahon started the cleanup procedure as there were too many people to be taken down. Elsewhere, at the same time, Anya managed to convince her father to pick her up, allowing her to enjoy the fireworks show.

The episode then switched back to the top of the roof, as the Assassin Leader was dumbfounded by the Garden assassins' level of expertise. He praised Yor by calling her a heartless woman for killing countless people. However, Yor was unfazed by this comment as she was earnest that any person who wielded a weapon to kill another, should have expected such fate. This logic also applied to herself.

Loid and Anya as seen in Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

As the leader prolonged the conversation, a Swordsman assassin attacked both Yor and Matthew. While they dodged the attack, Matthew was left unconscious after he was stuck in the chest by the assassin. This left Yor to fight the Swordsman by herself. However, like her fight with Barnaby, Yor seemed afraid of getting hurt as that could destroy her life with Loid and Anya.

The Assassin Leader noticed this and asked Yor to join them if she wanted a share of the money. Yor instantly rejected the offer as she believed that she was different from the other assassins. Nevertheless, as she thought about it, she realized that she was, in fact, quite similar to them, as she too worked for money.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

This prompted Yor to think back to the reason why she became an assassin. Initially, she became an assassin to support Yuri, but as her brother managed to get a good job, she no longer needed to continue her work. Moreover, she seemed much happier in her life as a Forger. This convinced Yor to quit her work as an assassin.

Interestingly, that's also when she remembered why she took the new job—to protect Olka and her son's peace. This reminded her of how she initially became an assassin to protect Yuri's smile, by keeping his world at peace. With Loid and Anya having become part of her life, her resolve had only gotten stronger. She was so determined in her mission that she was willing to sacrifice her life as a Forger to keep at it. Hence, she continued fighting the Swordsman.

Yuri Forger as seen in Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The episode also adapted a short story that saw Yuri Briar getting a fever during a mission. Whenever he would realize that Yor was far away from him, he would get sick. Thus, his Lieutenant took care of him and went out to buy him some herbal tea.

This allowed Yuri to think back to his past and how Yor used to take care of him. Seeing how much Yor put herself in danger to take care of him, Yuri made up his mind that he needed to become strong so that his sister would not risk her life to help him.

Final thoughts on Spy X Family season 2 episode 8

Spy X Family season 2 episode 8 saw Yor reaffirming her determination as an assassin. While she was wondering about quitting her job at the Garden, her resolve to protect Yuri's smile only ended up having her become even more selfless.

With Yor essentially having to take down only two more assassins, fans can hope for the arc to end in the coming weeks.

