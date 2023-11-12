Spy X Family season 2 episode 6: Yor starts her hardest mission yet

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 aired on November 11, 2023, and was released on Crunchyroll as well as Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Episode 6 continued the Cruise Adventure arc and mainly focused on Yor's action sequences and the introduction of the other assassins.

Spy x Family season 2 is listed for two cours and will have a total of 24-25 episodes. Season 2 has already received the confirmation for an English dub. Currently, only the first three episodes of season 2 have been dubbed in English.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family season 2.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 highlights: Yor and Olka are attacked by assassins

Yor and the Director (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 starts off with Yor attending a dinner along with Olka Gretcher and the director. The prospect of being targeted by numerous assassins and the need to protect Olka makes Yor somewhat nervous, but the Director quickly calms her down.

After the dinner, the Director instructs Yor and Olka to return to their cabin after making sure that they don't get followed. Olka and Yor return to their rooms, and the former starts asking the latter about what she'll do after the mission is successful. Seeing the lack of a proper answer from Yor, Olka suggests that she spends some time with her family after the mission.

One of the assassins that attacked Yor and Olka (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 then cuts to the director neutralizing an assassin that was trailing them. The director then interrogates the assassin and finds out that the whole ploy was a free-for-all and the reward for eliminating Olka and her son would go to the first assassin who completes the job.

The director also learns that the assassins had already found out Olka's room number and her alias.

Yor and Olka are then attacked by an assassin but Yor quickly eliminates him and meets with the director. The episode then reveals the huge group of assassins that enter an alliance after learning that Olka is being guarded by assassins from the "Garden."

Yor Forger as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

The rest of the episode follows Yor, Olka, and Zeb making their way through the Cruise ship in order to reach their new room. Midway through the episode, Anya comes across a few assassins and learns about their plan to attack Yor. Anya then tries to interrupt Loid from potentially finding out about Yor and breaking up the family.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 ends with Yor coming across a relatively strong assassin who attacks her, Olka, and Zeb, but fails. The assassin is then revealed to be Sickel-and-Chain Barnaby.

Meanwhile, Yor and Barnaby become wary of each other and prepare for a showdown.

Final thoughts

Sickle and Chain Barnaby as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 adapted chapters 46 and 47 and some parts of chapter 48. Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 will air on Saturday, November 18, 2023, and will adapt chapters 48-50 if the pacing is followed correctly.

The episodes of season 2 are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

