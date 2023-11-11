Spy X Family season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 will be released on November 18, 2023, and will adapt Yor's fight against Barnaby. The English-subtitled episode will be released on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel after a delay of almost one hour and thirty minutes.

Spy x Family season 2 has already started the release of its English dubbed episode, which is being released on Crunchyroll. Spy x Family season 2, episode 6, was primarily adapted from chapters 46 and 47 of the manga.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 will adapt Yor's fight against Barnaby and her inner doubts

Spy x Family season 2, episode 7, will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The episode will be released on streaming platforms, following a deal of almost one hour. The specific release times for different time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm., Saturday, November 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Spy x Family Season 2 episode 7 streaming details

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 will air on TV Tokyo and other networks for Japanese viewers. However, it will be available on Crunchyroll for fans from North and Central American regions. Asian fans can watch the episode legally on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 finally began the Cruise Adventure arc and generated a lot of reactions from the fans since this arc would explore Yor's character and make her question her career as an assassin.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 recap

Yor and the Director (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 mainly adapted chapters 46 and 47 as well as the first few panels of chapter 48. The episode primarily focused on Yor and her mission to safeguard Olga and her son from the assassins targeting them.

Olga and Yor return to their cabin after having dinner. While inside the cabin Olga asks Yor what she'd do after Olga manages to escape and the mission is successful. Seeing that Yor didn't have a proper answer to her question, she suggests Yor spend time with her family when the cruise stops at a resort.

Yor as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

The Director then spots an assassin tailing them throughout the cruise and swiftly neutralizes him. The Director also learns that the killers knew Olga's room number as well as her alias.

Throughout the episode, many different assassins try to assassinate Olga, but their efforts get foiled by Yor. Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 ends with a showdown between Yor and Sickle-and-Chain Barnaby.

What to expect from Spy x Family season 2 episode 7?

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 will fully adapt the Yor vs. Barnaby fight and the efforts of the other assassins towards taking out Olga. It will also adapt Yor's inner monologue and doubts regarding her priorities and reasons for being an assassin.

