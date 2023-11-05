Spy X Family season 2 episode 5: The Cruise Adventure arc begins

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 aired on November 4, 2023, and it kicked off the Cruise Adventure arc. The arc itself received a special trailer, this arc will explore Yor's career as an assassin and her inner conflicts regarding her career.

Spy x Family season 2 is listed for two cours and will have 24-25 episodes in total, which are available for streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, as well as Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Spy x Family season 2 has also received an English dub, which will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Spy x Family season 2.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 introduced Olka Gretcher

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 started right from the ending of episode 4 and introduced Yor's boss, the character known as "Shopkeeper." It also introduced the additional character of Olka Gretcher, who will be Yor's client.

Shopkeeper also goes on to explain how the Gretcher family was massacred due to internal conflicts and how Olka Gretcher and her son are the only survivors left.

Yor's mission this time would be to safeguard Olka Gretcher and her son from the assassins that will be targeting her. It is also revealed that this mission is quite personal to Shopkeeper.

Yor expresses how she will need to explain her absence to her family, the shopkeeper replies how it will be handled by the director. Yor then leaves for her home via train, during which she comes across Yuri, Yor then ponders how Yuri has grown up and no longer needs Yor to take care of him.

Yor then starts to wonder whether there is any meaning left behind her being an assassin. Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 cuts to Anya and Loid standing in front of a rigged lottery stall. But Anya reads the mind of one of the employees and manages to draw the grand prize which was coincidentally a cruise tour on the same ship as Yor.

Loid, Yor, and Anya then leave for the cruise, during which Yor starts monologuing about how she could've enjoyed this "vacation" if she wasn't an assassin. Yor then starts thinking how this might end up being her last mission as the "Thorn Princess" and how she'll quit being an assassin after this.

The Forger family then reaches the Cruise and Yor splits up from them for her work. Olka Gretcher and Yor Forger then meet on the cruise, and both of them discuss their lives and parenthood.

Yor manages to somehow relate with Olka, and the latter then persuades Yor to head out to the deck for some fresh air. Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 ends with one of the enemy assassins figuring out Olka Gretcher's location and her alias.

Final thoughts

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 takes viewers on an intense journey as Yor embarks on a deeply personal mission to protect Olka Gretcher and her son from assassins. The episode beautifully delves into Yor's internal conflict, questioning the meaning behind her life as an assassin.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 is set to release on November 11, 2023. Episode 6 promises to be action-packed, adapting chapters 46 and 47 of the manga, showcasing Yor's courage as she faces a multitude of assassins in an electrifying showdown.

