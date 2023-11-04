Spy X Family season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 will be released on November 11, 2023, and will follow up on the much-awaited Cruise Adventure arc. The English-subtitled versions of the episode will be made available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel a little after the Japanese release.

Spy x Family season 2 has started releasing its English dubbed episodes. The English dub is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 came out on November 4, 2023, and the upcoming episodes will focus on Yor's work as an assassin.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 will adapt Yor's fight against other assassins

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The global release schedule for international fans and viewers is listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm., Saturday, November 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 streaming details

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 will air on TV Tokyo and other networks for Japanese viewers. However, for fans from North American and Central American regions, it will be available on Crunchyroll. South Asian fans can watch the episode legally on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 1 ended with 25 episodes, and all of them are available for streaming on platforms including Netflix, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 kicked off the Cruise Adventure arc and episode 6 will adapt chapter 46 and some parts of chapter 47.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 recap

Olka and Yor as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 started right from the ending of episode 4 and introduced Yor's boss, the character known as "Shopkeeper." It also introduced Olka Gretcher, who will be Yor's client throughout the Cruise Adventure arc. Shopkeeper briefs Yor about her mission and tells her how this will essentially have her act as a bodyguard for Olka.

Shopkeeper also goes on to explain how the Gretcher family was massacred due to internal conflicts and how Olka Gretcher and her son are the only survivors left. It is also revealed that this mission is quite personal to Shopkeeper. The episode ends with Yor spending some time with Olka on the cruise while steeling her resolve to protect her and complete the mission

Spy x Family season 2 episode 6 what to expect?

The Director as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 5 adapted chapters 44 and 45 of the manga and episode 6 will inarguably adapt chapters 46 and 47. However, the pacing of the upcoming installment might slow down a bit, considering the heavy action sequences that will need to be adapted as the episode will focus on Yor's fight against other assassins.

Episode 6 will also explore Yor's character arc when it airs on November 11, 2023.

