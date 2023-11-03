Spy X Family season 2 latest trailer features the most anticipated arc yet

Prior to the start of the Cruise Ship Arc in Spy x Family season 2 on November 4, the anime's official website released a promotional video. The 2-minute-long promotional video helped fans get a glimpse of what the upcoming arc was going to be all about.

Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family follows the story of a spy named Twilight who is tasked with the mission to get close to Donovan Desmond to extract information. This mission saw him create a fake family. Unbeknownst to him, his wife Yor is an assassin, while his daughter Anya is an Esper.

Spy x Family season 2 trailer reveals Yor's mission

Spy x Family season 2's Cruise Ship Arc is set to premiere on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Before the premiere, the anime released a trailer to help fans understand what they can expect from the upcoming arc.

The end of the previous episode saw Yor Forger being assigned a mission by her employer from the Garden. As evident from the promotional video, Yor's mission is set to take place on a cruise ship. Surprisingly, Loid and Anya also win the chance to go aboard the ship after they win a lottery.

The Forgers as seen in Spy x Family season 2 trailer (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

While Loid was doubtful about the trip, his senior Sylvia Sherwood herself could be seen asking Loid to take the trip. Hence, Loid and Anya are also set to join Yor on the cruise ship Princess Lorelei. However, they would be spending the majority of their time away from each other.

While Loid is set to have a seemingly mission-free life, spending time aboard a cruise ship with Anya for two days isn't going to be easy for him. As for Yor's mission. she has been tasked to escort and protect Olka Gletcher and her son from a group of skilled assassins aboard the cruise ship.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family season 2 trailer (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

That said, unlike the previous assassins that Yor may have faced, her new foes seem to be quite smart. They can be seen having identified their target's room number and orchestrating a plan to execute the same.

Fortunately, Yor will have some help from her colleague Matthew McMahon. In addition, Anya will also be looking to help her mother and experience her Cruise Ship Adventure as Anya the Hero. Meanwhile, the promotional video also showed Yor having doubts about her life as an assassin and wondering about making the mission aboard the cruise her final job.

