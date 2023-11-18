Spy X Family season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will be released on November 25, 2023, and will adapt manga chapters 51–53. Episode 8 will mark the beginning of Yor's hardest battle against the horde of assassins while also introducing her strongest opponent yet.

Spy x Family season 2 is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Season 2 will have a total of 12 episodes and will probably end with the finale of the Cruise Adventure arc.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will begin Yor's final fight of this arc

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The episode will be released on streaming platforms, following a deal of almost one hour. The specific release times for different time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, November 25, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm., Saturday, November 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 streaming details

Yor as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will air on TV Tokyo and other networks for Japanese viewers. Fans from Central and Northern America will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, for Asian regions, the anime is being streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 adapted Yor's battle against Barnaby, which is her first extended battle in the entire Spy x Family series. The episode adapted chapters 48–50 and also highlighted Yor's inner struggles to balance her family and her shady assassin career.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 7 recap

Loid as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

In Spy x Family season 2 episode 7, Sickle-and-Chain Barnaby targets Yor. However, Yor adeptly fends off Barnaby, turning the skirmish into a crowd-pleasing circus act, much to Anya's secret delight, who was observing the entire battle.

Simultaneously, the Assassin Leader skillfully analyzes Olka's cabin scents and plans. Loid and Anya return to their room, wondering how Yor hadn't contacted them at all.

Yor, with her group, secures a new room, revealing the emotional ties that bind them. Matthew McMahon arrives, emphasizing the gravity and danger of their situation, while Yor wrestles with her dual identity, torn between duty and family.

Anya as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks and WIT)

The episode then cuts to Loid reflecting on his failure to understand Anya's behavior, acknowledging his imperfections as a spy. At dinner, Anya, enjoying herself, expresses how she likes when all three of them are together. Meanwhile, Yor receives the rendezvous signal, prompting the group to prepare for their mission.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8: What to expect?

Spy x Family season 2 episode 8 will adapt to the beginning of Yor's final fight against the huge horde of assassins on the cruise. Episode 8 will also introduce Yor's strongest opponent yet and begin the final fight of the Cruise Adventure arc.

