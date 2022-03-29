5 best comic book characters with water abilities

In comic books, there are several characters who flaunt control over a particular element like fire, stone, or air. Similarly, several characters have control over water.

These characters rely on water to fight some powerful enemies, and they can even manipulate the element to flood even an entire city. This ability is genuinely dominating if used suitably, and here are five characters who are extremely good with water abilities.

Exploring the comic book characters who possess incredible powers over water

5) Hydro-Man

Hydro-Man holds a strong hatred against Spider-Man (image via Marvel)

Hydro-Man is a supervillain created by Marvel Comics and is considered a powerful enemy of Spider-Man. Over the years, Hydro-Man has been adapted by several animated shows and video games. He has also been a part of the MCU by appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Before getting transformed into a supervillain, he used to be an ordinary crewman who fell into the ocean by accidentally getting knocked out by Spider-Man as soon as he was done with a fight with Namor. Unfortunately, he fell into the ocean when an experiment was being conducted in that spot. This turned him into Hydro-Man, and he blamed Spider-Man for the accident and started looking for him to seek revenge.

The transformation also granted him several powers, including the ability to bring several hazards such as tsunamis by increasing his body mass. He can also manipulate larger bodies of water when he's in his water form. Besides these, Hydro-Man can turn any part of his body into liquid and free himself from his enemies' grasp.

4) Garth

Garth was initially recognized as Aqualad (Image via DC)

Since his first appearance in 1960, Garth has been referred to as Aqualad in his early years, and when the character grew up, he was renamed Tempest. As Aqualad, he lent a supporting hand to Aquaman from time-to-time and used to have similar powers. This gave him several superpowers, including breathing and communicating with all life underwater.

Apart from these, his superhuman speed and stamina allowed him to spend his days in the ocean with ease and explore the ocean's great depths. He can also withstand extreme water pressure and can control the water's temperature. Moreover, the character also has the power to release destructive force beams from his eyes.

In the comic books, he also happens to be a founding member of Teen Titans and has been connected to the group in all of his avatars. The fictional character made his live-action appearance in the Titans' second series, with the role played by Drew Van Acker.

3) Mera

Mera was married to Aquaman at the time of her debut (Image via DC)

In DC comic books, Mera made her debut as the Queen of the Sea in Aquaman #1 in 1963. She initially appeared as Aquaman's wife, but later due to their son's demise, the couple parted ways. Mera held her husband responsible for their son's death. After the incident, she remained mentally unstable and depressed for a few years.

Like the other warriors from Atlantis, she also has superhuman powers such as superhuman speed, durability, stamina, and breathing ability underwater. In addition to these, she also has several other capabilities, such as control over water bodies and being able to create water forms out of anything, including human beings. As a comic book character, she certainly is one of the most popular ones that have powers of water, especailly with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom under production.

2) Namora

Namora belongs to Atlantis (Image via Marvel)

Namora is the cousin of Namor. She received her solo TV show that aired from August to December 1948. After the series ended, she made appearances alongside Namor and Sub-Mariner in Marvel Mystery Comics. Along with the ability to breathe underwater, she also has the power to fly.

In the comic books, Namora is immune to any external damage from weapons because of her tough skin. Apart from that, she can breathe underwater and swim at an incredible speed, which is impossible for any human.

Also, according to the comic books, her speed isn't affected by the water's depth, but Namora grows weaker if she stays away from the ocean for an extended period. With all these powers, it's strange that Namora didn't get much attention from the community.

1) Aquaman

Aquaman can control lives underwater (Image via DC)

Aquaman first appeared in More Fun Comics #73 and was created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. The character received several solo titles and came out as a founding member of the Justice League of America in the Silver Age. When the character appeared in several animated shows in 1960s, he was widely appreciated worldwide, making him one of the greatest superheroes of all time.

In the comic books, Aquaman was bought up in Atlantis, a kingdom in the ocean. Having trained in hand-to-hand combat since childhood, Aquaman always proved himself to be one of the most skilled combatants in his kingdom. Due to this, he has the potential to train others.

His powers include supersonic swimming speed, communicating, and controlling the lives underwater. He can also breathe underwater as well as on land. However, if he chooses to remain on land for an extended period, he may grow weak.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan