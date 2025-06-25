Blue Lock chapter 309: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 309 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw Buratsuta offering Nagi a chance to return to Blue Lock. While Nagi was very interested, he did not want to take up a deal that would have him betray Ego. Hence, he rejected the offer. Around the same time, Sae called Buratsuta, informing him about his intention to join Blue Lock Japan in the knockout stages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 309 release date and time

Sae Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 309 will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Considering the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 309 will release at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday July 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday July 1

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday July 1 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday July 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday July 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday July 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 2

What to read Blue Lock chapter 309?

Blue Lock chapter 309 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While previously, the manga service was only available to read in 15 select countries worldwide, K Manga has now expanded to 48 countries, including European countries like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

While most manga chapters from the manga are free to read on K Manga, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, fans will need to purchase points to read them. As for the website, it may not be operational yet everywhere.

Blue Lock chapter 308 recap

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha

Blue Lock chapter 308, titled Pride Chicken, saw Buratsuta offer Nagi a chance to return to Blue Lock. While the minimum roster for a U-20 World Cup team was 23, the maximum was 26. So, in exchange for agreeing to the budget required for Blue Lock TV, Ego gave Buratsuta three spots to fill himself.

While Buratsuta was prepared to give Nagi one of those spots, the player needed to agree to some of his conditions, which included going after Ego. Hence, Nagi rejected the offer as he did not want to betray Blue Lock.

Later, Buratsuta received a call from Sae Itoshi. Sae informed Buratsuta that Japan had been seeded alongside Nigeria, England, and France in Group A. While Buratsuta wanted to pick Sae as one of his Buratsuta 3, Sae informed him that he would only join the team in the knockout stages.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 309?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 309 will likely switch back to Yoichi Isagi as he heads to another country to watch another match. Given that he had tickets for England, France, and other countries, fans can expect him to land in one of those countries. While it is highly unlikely for him to meet another new member from the New Generation World XI, he could meet up with Michael Kaiser in Germany.

Otherwise, the upcoming manga chapter might focus on Hirotoshi Buratsuta as he picks the remaining two players for his Buratsuta 3.

