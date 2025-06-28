New Saga episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's first episode will be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks. Soon after, the same anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

New Saga, written by Masayuki Abe and illustrated by Ryuuta Fuse, is a Japanese light novel series that was first serialized on Shousetsuka Naro and later on AlphaPolis. The series later received a manga adaptation by Jun Miura and was picked up by Sotsu and Studio Clutch for an anime adaptation.

New Saga episode 1 release date and time

Sildonia as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might end up releasing on July 2 in some regions.

The first episode of the New Saga anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday July 2 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday July 2

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday July 2 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday July 2 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday July 2 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday July 3 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday July 3 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday July 3

The anime's opening theme song is called "Enja," performed by 4s4ki. Meanwhile, the ending theme song is called "her," performed by Mahiru Coda.

Where to watch New Saga episode 1?

Seran Leila as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 1 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks like TOKYO MX, BS12, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to watch online locally on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, HULU, Lemino, and others.

As for the international audience, New Saga episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from New Saga episode 1?

Kyle as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 1 will likely introduce fans to the plot and protagonist of the anime. Due to a large-scale war launched by the demon tribe, the human race was driven to the brink of extinction.

Amidst the war, a young man named Kyle loses his hometown and decides to avenge his loved ones by standing up against the Demon Lord as a Magic swordsman. While Kyle won the battle, he received a mortal wound that saw him run out of strength.

On the verge of death, Kyle approached a relic in possession of the Demon Lord. Right after, Kyle was enveloped in a light and sent back four years into the past to his hometown.

The hometown that was supposed to have perished remained undestroyed as Kyle reunited with his once-lost family, friends, and loved ones.

Yuriga as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

After recovering from the initial shock, Kyle decides to use this opportunity to avoid making the same mistakes. He planned on using his memories and experiences from his previous life as a weapon, meaning that the anime will show fans Kyle reliving his journey to fight the Demon Lord while knowing everything that was set to happen.

