Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's first episode will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks. Soon after, the same anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi, is a Japanese manga serialized in ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Maoh magazine since April 2016. Liden Films later picked up the series for an anime adaptation set to premiere in July 2025.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 release date and time

Nagumo and Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via Liden Films)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode could be released the next day in some regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The first episode of the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday July 1 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday July 1

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday July 1 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday July 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 2

Ad

The anime's opening theme song is called "Suffer," performed by Taiiku Okazaki. Meanwhile, the ending theme song is called "GORI☆GORI Feez e-Girl!!," performed by Mashiro (CV: Kana Hanazawa) and Yukaina Ojisan-tachi (CV: Tomokazu Sugita).

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1?

Azuha Hoshino as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via Liden Films)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 will first be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks like TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and Mie TV.

Ad

The anime will later be available to watch online locally on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, HULU, Prime Video, Lemino, and others.

As for the international audience, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1?

Keiichirou Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via Liden Films)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 1 will likely introduce fans to the anime's plot and protagonists Keiichirou Nagumo and Mashiro.

Ad

Once upon a time, Keiichirou Nagumo was a great detective with a brilliant track record. At the time, he was in high school and wanted fame. Fortunately for him, there was no mystery he couldn't solve.

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via Liden Films)

After time passed and he became 35 years old, Nagumo developed a bad hip and was failing to run his detective agency. As he had no cases to solve, he was struggling to pay the rent, effectively leaving him at a dead end.

Ad

That's when a youthful High School Girl, Mashiro, stepped into his office, requesting to become Nagumo's assistant. Apparently, Mashiro was aiming to become a detective and wanted Nagumo's guidance. With that, the anime is going to set up a unique team-up between the out-of-touch, old-fashioned Nagumo and the unique, beautiful girl Mashiro.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More