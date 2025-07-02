Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: The hunt begins, and the Netherlord reveals his master plan

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1, titled Hunters and Motives, was released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, marking the beginning of the highly anticipated Isekai anime's second season. While the episode began very lively and brightly, it soon took an intense turn with the return of the Netherlord.

Several new characters were also introduced in the episode, who joined Boxxo and Lammis' party to hunt down the Netherlord. Considering that it was the opening of the second season, the storyline went pretty intense from the get-go.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: Boxxo takes on a new pupil

Still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

With the summer season kicking in, Hulemy and Lammis are seen having drinks with Boxxo. As Boxxo starts thinking about selling ice cream as soon as the summer heat rises a bit, he is interrupted by Mishuel. Mishuel tells Boxxo that he has a request for him, which the former has been pondering for a while now.

After seeing how Boxxo's top-notch defense and his revival abilities from the final episode of season 1, Mishuel fell in love with him; the latter then wants to call Boxxo "Master" from now on and become his disciple. Despite Boxxo being confused by the sudden request, he decided to act maturely and concurred with Mishuel's request.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: All the aces gather as the hunt for the Netherlord begins

Still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Shortly, Director Bear meets up with Boxxo, Mishuel, Hulemy, and Lammis, and informs them about the meeting that is being held at the Dead's Lament's Stratum and would love for them to accompany him. After arriving at the Stratum, several other members from all the regions started showing up.

During the director's meeting, Director Bear reveals that Netherlord was the Demon Lord's left-arm general. As Bear explains further, outside the dungeon was a northern land ruled by the Demon Lord. The Demon Lord, being the head, has four generals- the right arm, left arm, right leg, and left leg. The directors then decided in unison to hit back and defeat the Netherlord.

After Hoxie, Shimelai, and Yumite joined Boxxo's party, other ace hunters from different Stratums started appearing. After Hulemy gets into a confrontation with one of the hunters, Kerioyl appears. Seeing Kerioyl, the hunter quickly backed away. All the parties split the following day and were seen pursuing the Netherlord.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1: The fight against the Netherlord begins as he reveals his master plan

Still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

After killing some monsters, Boxxo's party takes a little break at night, where Hulemy tells him his suspicions about the true plan of the Netherlord. The next day, Boxxo's party finally reached the Netherlord's location, as they saw him overpowering some of the hunters.

While Boxxo's party and the other ace hunters present there were able to defeat some of the minions, they soon regenerated. This made them conclude that the only way to defeat them was by killing the Netherlord who controlled them. Despite the Netherlord using a powerful explosion attack, all the hunters were left unscathed.

After that, Boxxo and Lammis came up with a plan, with Boxxo crushing the Netherlord by becoming Japan's biggest vending machine. However, with the help of his staff, the Netherlord revealed that he was still alive, and they were fighting a left arm transformation of him.

Furthermore, he also revealed that his main plan was to gather all the ace hunters together so the other areas would have minimum guards to defend, which Hulemy had predicted earlier. He further explained that he would kill everyone in the dungeon and create new monsters.

Final thoughts

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 kicked off with a very intense fight from the get-go, setting the vibe for the rest of the episodes. Furthermore, early hints about the Demon Lord will likely end up with him being featured this season.

