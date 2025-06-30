Bad Girl anime release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bad Girl anime is scheduled to premiere on July 6, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. Other Japanese TV networks, such as BS11 and AT-X, will also broadcast the episodes simultaneously. Furthermore, Amazon Prime Video will release the anime globally.

The anime is adapted from a four-panel manga series written by Nikumaru, and mainly focuses on the life of Yu Yutani, a mischievous and rebellious high school student. Yu's main objective is to impress the school's disciplinary committee chairman, Atori Mizutori.

Bad Girl anime release date and time

As mentioned earlier, the Bad Girl anime series is scheduled to premiere on July 6, 2025, at 1 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, fans from many other regions will be able to watch the series from July 5 onwards, depending on the change of timing due to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 1:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:00 pm Saturday, July 5. 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9:00 am Saturday, July 5. 2025 British Summer Time 5:00 pm Saturday, July 5. 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:00 pm Saturday, July 5. 2025 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Saturday, July 5. 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Bad Girl anime: Where to watch?

Still from the main PV of the anime (Image via Studio Bridge)

Japanese fans of the anime series can watch the episodes on TV networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, HTB Hokkaido TV, and RCC China Broadcasting. Furthermore, the series will be exclusively streamed in Japan by renowned streaming websites such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT.

The series will then be globally released on Amazon Prime Video on different dates and times as mentioned in this article. While the mentioned timelines should be accurate, they are still subject to change depending on delays from the production side.

Bad Girl: Story and synopsis

Adapted from the four-panel manga series by Nikumaru named Baddo Gāru, the Bad Girl series follows the story of Yu Yutani, a seemingly delinquent high school girl. While she acts tough and often rebellious, her true intentions are to impress Atori Mizutori, the chairman of the school's disciplinary committee.

The romantic-comedy series shows Yu's several attempts to embody the "Bad Girl" persona, but failing every time. Despite her attempts, her true nature and personality eventually come out, creating comedic relief for the series.

What to expect from the Bad Girl anime series? (Speculative)

The upcoming anime series will heavily focus on the romantic aspect of the story, with Yu's crush on Atori, leading to some comedic situations they both ended up in. The series should kick off with a general idea of the world setting and a personality showcase of the main characters of the series.

Apart from the main rom-com genre of the series, it will also feature some teenage drama, given the premise and narrative. Despite several other characters in the series, the main focus should stick with Yu and Atori as the main characters throughout the pilot season of the Bad Girl anime.

