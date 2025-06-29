The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9:25 pm IST on Netflix. Japanese TV networks like Miyagi TV, Aomori Broadcast, Sapporo TV, and many others will broadcast the episode. Furthermore, ABEMA will stream the episode exclusively in Japan.

The highly anticipated psychological-horror anime series is adapted from the manga series Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu by Mokumokuren. The series follows the story of two teenage best friends, Hikaru and Yoshiki. However, one day, while Hikaru goes on a hike, something tragic happens that leads to a series of horror and supernatural encounters.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9:25 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Netflix. However, several regions will be able to watch the series on July 6, including Japan, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 12:55 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:55 am Saturday, July 5, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 8:55 am Saturday, July 5, 2025 British Summer Time 4:55 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:55 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025 Australian Central Time 1:25 am Sunday, July 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: Where to watch?

Hikaru as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

Japanese fans of the series will be able to watch the pilot episode on July 5, 2025, on several TV networks like Miyagi TV, Aomori Broadcast, Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, and many more. Furthermore, the episode will be broadcast exclusively in Japan by the renowned streaming service ABEMA, simultaneously.

Netflix will stream the episode for global audiences. While the dates and times mentioned in this article should remain accurate, they are still subject to change in case of production delays. Furthermore, the anime episode will be available in English dub on Netflix.

The Summer Hikaru Died: Story and synopsis

Official poster for The Summer Hikaru Died anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died anime series is based on the psychological-horror manga series written by Mokumokuren. The narrative follows the story of two high school teenage boys, Yoshiki and Hikaru. Despite both having completely polar opposite personalities, they are very good friends.

One winter morning, Hikaru decides to go on a trek to the mountains alone. However, he gets fatally injured and is on the verge of death. Before he dies, a mysterious eldritch being of unknown origins finds his body and consumes him. The being then takes the physical form of Hikaru.

The new "Hikaru" retains all the memories and feelings from its host, but the difference in the entities could be distinguished as Yoshiki soon discovers the truth. Despite knowing that this is no longer the Hikaru he once knew, Yoshiki decides to hang around. However, Hikaru's alien nature and other eldritch beings and hunters make it rather difficult for him.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1: What to expect? (Speculative)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 1 will mostly kick off the pilot episode with introductions to the main characters, especially Hikaru and Yoshiki. Furthermore, it will most likely explore the world setting of the series, setting the tone for the season. There is also a chance the horror aspect of the series will be focused on from the get-go of the season.

