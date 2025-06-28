Why there should be a Teogonia season 2, explored

It can be safely said that Asahi Production laid the foundations for a Teogonia season 2 with the latest and final episode of season 1, titled Protector of Kanae, on June 27, 2025. The season finale saw Kai defeating Diabo, but new tension was rising with the Lag village regarding the disappearance of Gandal.

To several fans' disappointment, who were looking forward to Asahi Production announcing a second season for the anime, nothing was mentioned by the end of the final episode. This article mainly focuses on whether there is a need for Teogonia season 2, while also talking about the hints left by the staff members.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Teogonia season 2: Will there be a sequel to the anime series?

Kai, as seen in Teogonia anime (Image via Asahi Production)

With the anime's production house, Asahi Production, yet to make any announcement for Teogonia season 2, the narrative at the season 1 finale laid out hints, giving fans reasons to expect the series to make a likely return in the future with a sequel.

The season finale mainly focused on Kai defeating Diabo after he was swallowed in the previous episode. Not only did Kai defeat Diabo, but he also made some significant advancements towards the understanding of the valley God's powers granted to him. As a result of his victory, Kai was also able to improve relations with the Macaques and gained a new and strong ally.

The episode also showed Elsa still in recovery as Kai went to meet her after returning to the Valley. With Kai's reaction towards Elsa's kidnapping to her recovery, the series made it pretty clear that Elsa is a very significant character for the narrative. The final status of Elsa is still left to be discussed in the anime, which will likely be done by the start of Teogonia season 2, if it gets into production.

Elsa in recovery, as seen in Teogonia anime (Image via Asahi Production)

The final episode also shifted the focus towards Vezin and Olha discussing the mysterious disappearance of Gandal and what impact it will have on the village. The staff craftily hinted at a major conflict between the Laf village and the Central Plain, which will likely become the main thematic plot for any upcoming seasons of the series.

Furthermore, at the end of the episode, Nirun, the daughter of the Uzelle chief, came to see Kai at the valley and requested to let her and the Uzelles join the new village Kai was planning to build. With the Valley God whispering into Kai's ears, "Gather worshippers", it can be presumed that several other demi-human races are yet to be featured in the anime adaptation.

As the episode ended and many fans were expecting the announcement for a season 2, the cast and staff simply went on to the socials, praising the season finale and thanking the viewers, without any direct hint or mentions towards Teogonia season 2.

About the source material for the anime, the light novel series has stopped its publication back in 2019, and the manga has a total accumulation of 13 volumes as of the latest release on April 4, 2025.

Keeping this in consideration, the anime staff still has enough material to produce Teogonia season 2. The fans can only wait in anticipation for now for any further news from the staff about the same.

