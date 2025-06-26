Why there should be a Your Forma season 2, explored

While Your Forma only began premiering in April 2025, the anime has already concluded with 13 episodes. The anime's finale saw Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft learn that while Napolov was the Nightmare, he did not kill Sozon. With that, the anime effectively laid the groundwork for Your Forma season 2.

Unfortunately, while fans were hoping for Geno Studio or the anime's staff to announce the sequel season after its finale, neither of them announced it. So, here we shall look at why Your Forma deserves a second season. Additionally, we shall also look at any hints dropped by the anime's staff members.

Your Forma season 2: Will the anime return for a second season?

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

While the anime's producers, TV Asahi and the animation staff from Geno Studio, have yet to announce a second season for Your Forma, the plot for the anime's final episode left fans with some hints, suggesting that the anime will likely return in the future with a sequel.

As seen in the finale, while Harold Lucraft was determined to punish Napolov by putting him through what Sozon had gone through, Echika Hieda managed to stop him using her kind words. During this, Harold finally realized that Echika knew about his indifference to the Laws of Respect. But most importantly, Echika managed to convey to Harold that he was important to her.

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

With that, Harold finally calmed down and agreed to have Napolov arrested. Unfortunately, while the police were taking him in, the Nightmare nabbed a gun off one of the policemen and shot himself. With that, the only way to confirm whether Napolov was the Nightmare was to conduct a Brain Dive. As expected, Echika and Harold came forward to do the same.

During the Brain Dive, Echika and Harold peeked into Napolov's memories to learn how he manipulated Shubin to do his bidding. While Napolov was indeed the real Nightmare, surprisingly, he wasn't the one who killed Sozon. This meant that Sozon had been tortured to death by a fake Nightmare. While this information meant that Harold was yet to complete his revenge, it also meant that he now had a solid lead on the real culprit.

Harold Lucraft as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Additionally, the anime episode also showed the Cyber-Electronic Investigators identify a new lead on the Tosti programs. Alan Jack Lascelles had seemingly modified the code within Bernard to have him act more independently. However, the contractor had done this five years ago, long before the Tosti programs became public. This hinted that Lascelles might have had a hand in making the programs public.

With such developments, the anime effectively left its fans with two plot points to explore in the future. Hence, there is a very likely chance that Geno Studio might return to animate the series's second season.

As for the anime's cast and staff members, while they praised the series's finale and thanked the fans for watching it, none of them mentioned anything about a sequel season.

Meanwhile, as far as the source material is concerned, Your Forma anime adapted volumes 2-4 from the light novel series. Considering that the franchise has released seven volumes in total, the anime's staff has more than enough content to produce Your Forma season 2. Hence, fans can only wait until the anime's staff make any announcements about the same.

