Why there should be The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows season 2, explored

While The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime only began premiering in April 2025, the anime has already concluded with 12 episodes. The anime's finale saw Zenos resolve the conflict at the Royal Hospital and return home. Amidst this, the anime raised some new captivating questions, laying the groundwork for The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows season 2.

Unfortunately, while fans were hoping for Makaria or the anime's staff to announce the anime's second season after its finale, neither of them announced a sequel season. So, here we shall look at why The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows deserves a second season. In addition, we shall also look at any hints suggested by the anime's plot or staff members.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows season 2: Will the series return for a second season?

Becker as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

While the anime's producers, Shochiku and the animation staff Makaria, have yet to announce a second season for The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows, the anime's finale left fans with several hints that suggested a possible sequel season.

As revealed in the season finale, while Becker poisoned everyone at the banquet to avenge his fiancée, he had only used a paralysis drug to scare Goldran. But the moment he too ingested the wine, he realized it contained a far potent poison. While Becker suspected that the Afraed might be the real culprit behind the poisoning, he also suspected that the real Afraed had died 13 years ago, and someone must have been using his identity to get close to Goldran.

Guide as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

This theory was later confirmed in the finale when the anime gave fans another glimpse of the underground guild member Guide. While the anime did not reveal his identity in the past, the anime's finale revealed that the guild member had seemingly taken over Afraed's body, and was using it ever since. The fact that the anime revealed such a mystery at the end suggests that the staff is indeed interested in producing a sequel season.

Similarly, in the anime's final moments, the series showed Goldran getting imprisoned for his crimes. However, just as he entered his cell, he was surprised to see a familiar face in Lord Calendor (the child trafficker who shot Krishna). With this development, fans can likely expect the two antagonists to join hands and escape the prison to enact their revenge on Zenos.

Lord Calendor as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

Lastly, in the anime's final moments, the episode saw Lily let a patient inside Zenos's clinic. While the anime did not show the patient's face, considering their bunny ears, this patient was bound to be Til from the anime's first episode. With such hints and glimpses at several other characters, the anime's staff might have hinted at their desire to continue producing the series.

Besides the hints within the anime, the staff also suggested the same with the series's final episode illustration. The caption for the illustration asked fans to keep supporting the anime in the future. However, it is not just the anime's staff that hinted at a sequel season but also its voice cast members, namely Anna Nagase (Zophia), Mashiro Hitaka (Lynga), and Miharu Hanai (Lily), all of whom expressed their desire to continue voicing their respective roles.

As far as the availability of the source material is concerned, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows has released eight light novels in total, out of which Makaria adapted two volumes for the anime adaptation.

Hence, the anime's staff has enough source material to produce a few sequel seasons. That said, considering that the anime has yet to announce the second season, it could take quite some time before fans see Zenos and his friends again.

