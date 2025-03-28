Why there should be Zenshu season 2, explored

Zenshu season 2 might be an anime sequel that most fans don't even realize they need. However, due to season 1's rushed ending that failed to give the fans a proper explanation of some events, this sequel might be needed in the upcoming year or two before the series' hype dies. The main question in this case might be, could Zenshu season 2 become a reality?

Zenshu has no original source material as an anime-original series, making the possibility of a sequel higher than source-dependent anime. With only a few projects announced for the future, the anime's above-par reception among fans might make Zenshu season 2 possible somewhere in 2026 or early 2027.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the opinions of the author.

Exploring the possibility of Zenshu season 2

Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

On March 22, 2024, animation studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen) announced an anime-original series centered around the life of an animator amidst the speculations of the studio's infamous reputation for overworking its animators. However, the voices soon died until January 5, 2025, when Zenshu's first episode aired without prior knowledge of its plotline.

As expected, the first episode surprised fans worldwide as its plotline was unlike anything the fans had speculated. Soon, the anime became one of the fan favorites from the Winter 2025 Anime Season and concluded on March 23, 2025, with episode 12.

Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, the anime's ending might be rushed as the fandom expected an entire episode dedicated to Natsuko's return to the human world. Moreover, the easter egg where Luke and the either Nine Soldiers appeared in the human world needed more explanation. To get more answers, the fandom started demanding Zenshu season 2.

Zenshu was written and created by Mitsue Yamazaki, famous for his role as a storyboard director for anime series like Yosuga no Sora, Noragami, and Eromanga Sensei. Without any source, the need for an already available script might not be needed. However, the original creator needs more time to think of how to progress the story in Zenshu season 2.

Natsuko and Luke as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As far as the animation studio's future projects are concerned, Studio MAPPA might have some slots free for a sequel adaptation. The studio's major upcoming projects include Chainsaw Man Reze Movie, Hell's Paradise season 2, and Dorohedoro season 2. While the former two will be done before the middle of 2026, the release date for the last one is yet to be announced.

Lastly, the anime's reception was above average, at least better than most anime from the Winter 2024 Anime Season. Zenshu season 1 scored 7.60/10 on MAL, 7.79/10 on Livechart, 4.7/5 on Crunchyroll, and 73/100 on Anilist. So, considering these parameters, Zenshu season 2 might be possible in mid-2026 or early 2027.

Final thoughts

As of this article's publication, Zenshu season 2 is yet to be announced by the anime's studio or production team. Zenshu might not become the next Yuri on Ice due to its underrated nature, but it still has the potential to become one of the best anime from 2025.

