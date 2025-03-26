5 Winter 2025 anime that need a sequel (& 5 that don't deserve one at all)

The Winter 2025 anime season is about to conclude with a few of its series awaiting the release of their final episodes. This season was above par if we consider the quality of anime it brought before the fandom. The fans enjoyed some, and some weren't up to par. However, which series from this season deserve a sequel based on their run in the last three months?

While the official announcements are yet to be made, we could speculate whether an anime deserves more love through a sequel announcement or a discontinuation based on the reception it received from the fans. So, this article will compile five Winter 2025 anime that deserve a sequel and five that don't.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

Solo Leveling season 2 and 4 other Winter 2025 Anime that need a sequel

1) Solo Leveling season 2 (Ore dake Level Up na Ken season 2: Arise from the Shadow)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The most anticipated Winter 2025 anime that blew the fans away with its over-the-top production and animation, Solo Leveling season 2 is definitely one of the few anime from this season that deserve a sequel. After defeating the Ant King and conquering the fourth Jeju Island raid as its sole victor, fans want to see Jinwoo face even stronger opponents.

The sequel continued the story after Jinwoo became the Shadow Monarch. Following this achievement, the protagonist focused on reviving his mother from the Eternal Sleep, and to do so, he conquered the Demon Castle. However, a bigger danger was brewing on Jeju Island that might endanger the existence of the entire country.

2) Zenshu

Natsuko as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime-original series that studio MAPPA gave all of its love, Zenshu is another Winter 2025 anime series that deserves a sequel. Given how the anime ended with Natsuko returning to her world and putting out her movie, fans want to know what her next step might be.

Would she ever unveil her journey to "A Tale of Perishing" to the media? Or does her transportation to the fantasy world mean she could transport to any anime/movie? A lot of questions arose from the anime's finale, and fans want their answer. The anime tells the tale of Natsuko, an anime director who is transported into the world of a movie where her actions change everything.

3) I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class (Class no Daikirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta)

Himari and Akane as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

One of the most underrated Winter 2025 anime series, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class became famous for its unique direction style and impeccable animation. The sequel ended with a draw between Akane and Himari as both came to terms and decided to avoid holding back in the fight for Saito.

So, it's only logical for the fans to see who between these female characters might make their romance with Saito a reality. The anime followed Akane and Saito, forced to marry each other on their grandparents' urging. After getting forced to live under the same roof, these two try to hide their marriage from their classmates. However, their feelings for each other change with time.

4) Honey Lemon Soda

Ishimori as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The anime that might end with a perfect cliffhanger, thus the fans anticipating its continuation, Honey Lemon Soda is one of the few Winter 2025 anime that deserve a sequel. As teased from the second last episode, the series might end with Ishimori and Kai dating. However, what fans want to know is the endeavors they might face afterward as a couple.

The anime told the tale of Ishimori, a shy girl who transferred schools until she ended up in the same school as Kai. Just like every girl, Ishimori also fell in love with Kai. However, she couldn't muster up the courage to confess them. So, as the anime went on, Ishimori became a different person from her past.

5) Medalist

Inori as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

The most inspirational anime from the Winter 2025 anime, Medalist is one of the few series from the current season that deserve a sequel. The anime might end with Inori ready to participate in the level six badge test, so the fans want to know how far her journey as an ice skater might go.

The anime told the tale of Inori, a girl passionate about becoming an ice skater. Sadly, due to numerous reasons, she couldn't pursue her dream. However, a chance encounter with Tsukasa changed everything. Inori then aimed to reach the Olympic level as an ice skater with the help of Tsukasa as her coach.

Ishura season 2 and 4 other Winter 2025 anime that don't deserve a sequel at all

1) Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>: About That Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You)

Light as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

One of the most insignificant Winter 2025 anime that couldn't build a proper hype, Bogus Skill is a series that doesn't deserve a sequel. The anime ended with Monica joining Light and Ayla, but it couldn't establish its power-scaling as a concrete concept, leading to fans either dropping it or rating it below par.

The anime tells the tale of Light, who lives in a world where fruits grant different powers. However, Light had the power to use various abilities from numerous fruits, making him an oddball. Even though he wasn't aware of having such an overpowered ability, he started using it in every emergency condition to save his friends.

2) I May Be a Guild Receptionist but I'll Solo any Boss to Clock out on Time

Alina as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The anime that couldn't grab onto its simple plotline and soon shifted its attention toward the animation, I May Be a Guild Receptionist but I'll Solo any Boss to Clock out on Time might be one of the biggest disappointments from the Winter 2025 anime season. The anime's final episode focused on Alina becoming more overpowered without making any sense to her character and responsibilities.

The anime told the tale of Alina Clover, the new receptionist of a guild who was hoping to avoid any overtime. However, to her despair, she had to save adventurers from danger and go well beyond her time of duty, hardly skipping any day without overtime.

3) The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

Kenichi Hamada as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World is a Winter 2025 anime that recycled a single trope during its airing, failing to build a fandom that could support it. This made it an anime that doesn't deserve a sequel adaptation.

The second-to-last episode saw Kenichi make new enemies while more secrets about the fantasy world were revealed to the male protagonist. Telling the tale of Kenichi, a man with access to a huge online store, the anime took place in a fantasy world where the male protagonist encountered dangers by ordering utilities.

4) Ubel Blatt

Koinzell as seen in the anime (Image via Satelight and Staple Entertainment)

The anime with arguably the most compelling storyline and themes that failed to give anything its proper justice, Ubel Blatt is one of the biggest disappointments from the Winter 2025 anime season. The second-to-last episode focused on the introduction of new characters, even though the already available characters didn't have anything attractive about them.

Combining amateurish storytelling with a below par animation, the anime series surely doesn't deserve a sequel. The anime showcased the tale of Koinzell, an infamous swordsman who travelled the world looking for revenge against the Seven Heroes.

5) Ishura season 2

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The anime that didn't deserve a second sequel, much less a third one, Ishura season 2 is a Winter 2025 anime series that doesn't deserve to go any further. While the storyline was vague in season 1, season 2 couldn't do any better and introduced new characters without focusing on the central storyline.

The sequel might end with a closure on the demon king, who was supposed to appear much earlier. Ishura season 2 commenced with where it left off as Lithia was more or less eradicated, with new challengers coming to the Aureatia Kingdom to claim the title of the Hero who defeated the demon lord.

Final thoughts

Even though the Winter 2025 anime lineup promised greatness, it soon turned out to be more disappointments than hidden gems, given how only a few series managed to grab the attention of the fans. However, the good thing is that the anime still gave fans some favorites that might receive sequels in the upcoming months.

