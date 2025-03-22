Honey Lemon Soda episode 11: Ishimori and Kai's romantic relationship is confirmed amidst rising threats

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11, Feelings Burst Forth, was released on March 19, 2025, and focused on the progression of Ishimori and Kai's relationship into its next step. Episode 11 started off with Ishimori contemplating the status of her and Kai's relationship while being hesitant to take the next step.

The rest of the episode saw Marin dragging Ishimori to a mixer party, making Ishimori realize the extent of her feelings toward Kai. Although Kai had been the one protecting Ishimori until now, Ishimori managed to save Kai while simultaneously gaining the courage to begin their romantic relationship.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 11.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 highlights

Kai as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 begins with Marin, one of Ishimori's classmates, confessing to Kai as Ishimori and the rest of her friend group watching from a distance. Although Ishimori and the rest of the girls harbored some doubts, Kai swiftly rejected the confession, much to Marin's dismay. Kai later appeared right behind Ishimori and her group, as Ishimori went into an internal monologue about wanting to bring their relationship to its next step.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 then cuts to Ishimori in her class, with many wondering about Ishimori's romantic interest. Later, the conversation swiftly changed to Ishimori's preferences. Overwhelmed by the pressure and Kai's presence, Ishimori lied and revealed that she preferred boys with a rather subdued fashion sense and black hair.

Ishimori in the mixer party (Image via J.C. Staff)

Marin noted this and passive-aggressively dragged Ishimori into a mixer party held in the establishment where Kai worked. Kai's coworkers from episode 10 recognized Ishimori as a "stalker," only for Kai to revoke the tag while being indecisive about their actual relationship. Elsewhere, Ishimori contemplated her presence at the mixer party as Marin actively tried to set up Ishimori and one of the other attendees.

Eventually, Ishimori lost her patience and declared that she preferred blonde hair, a flashy fashion sense, and piercings. Kai appeared in the room, asking whether Ishimori would like to leave with him since he was done with his shift. Later, Kai and Ishimori discussed their relationship, asking questions about its nature, only for the conversation to end inconclusively.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11: One of Ishimori's illustrations (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 was cut to some time later, with a sports festival being announced. Many discussed Ishimori's participation, while a few others wondered whether she was even good at any physical activity. All doubts were culled upon discovering that she could complete a 60-meter dash in under eight seconds, making Ishimori a key participant in the upcoming relay race.

Later, Marin sneakily asked Ishimori to draw illustrations on every member's sports jersey to make them stand out, an offer that Ishimori nonetheless accepted. Later, Kai reprimanded Ishimori, asking her not to get pushed around by people so easily.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11: Kai (Image via J.C. Staff)

The illustrations ended up looking better than anyone had expected, making Marin somewhat embarrassed, especially since she liked her illustration as well, all while Ishimori's jersey remained unillustrated. During the fest, Ishimori noticed a few miscreants leading Kai elsewhere, marking his absence from the fest. Finding his absence rather ominous, Ishimori sprinted to the storeroom, finding Kai restrained with duct tape.

The incident ended up making them contemplate their roles, which had now switched to Ishimori being the savior. Later, Ishimori returned to the sports fest and won the relay alongside Kai. Following the race, Ishimori's friend group inquired about her feelings for Kai, encouraging her to pursue him, only for Ishimori to get overwhelmed and faint. The episode ended with Ishimori waking up in the infirmary and lovingly embracing Kai, confirming their romantic relationship.

Final Thoughts

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 mainly served as Kai and Ishimori's transition into an actual romantic relationship. While episodes until now had subtly implied Kai's rather shady background, episode 11 revealed that he might have made more enemies in his quest to help Ishimori.

