Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10: Takumi's crew is completed as Sidonia's summoning finally arrives

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 was expected to focus primarily on both Takumi Iruma and the Holy Empire of Sidonia as they planned against each other. Officially released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the installment instead introduced the final member of Takumi’s central group of allies, Máni.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 also saw the time of the Holy Empire of Sidonia’s summoning finally come to pass. In turn, this suggests fans are in for an exciting final two episodes of the first season.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 sets up a thrilling conclusion to the first season

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 began with a flashback to a year prior in a deserted pioneer town. A rabbit beastwoman named Máni was seen praying at a grave before others told her they were leaving. It was revealed that these villagers were told to abandon the village by the same nobles who ruined its economy and fled to a neighboring country. Máni’s husband even died as a result of the nobles’ incredibly harsh and unforgiving treatment.

Focus then shifted to Marquis Godwin a year later, who was dealing with requests from the noble in his domain who took Máni and the others in to permanently relocate them. The only place suitable for them was an area monsters frequented, with Godwin choosing to rely on Takumi for help with this. Focus then shifted to Takumi, who was raiding the second most difficult A-Rank dungeon with his party.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 saw them eventually reach the boss room, the boss being an S-Rank Earth Dragon. Takumi and his group struggled at first, but eventually made some progress against the beast. However, it roared back and put Titan out of commission temporarily, which thankfully gave Takumi an opening to secure victory. Spoils included a dragon part which Takumi immediately thought about how to use in crafting.

Upon returning home, Takumi was summoned by Godwin, who plainly asked him for help in this matter. He referenced the work Takumi did in Bord Village, and that the defenses and accommodations he gave them proved incredibly useful. Sofia expressed concern regarding the Holy Empire of Sidonia targeting Takumi, but Godwin acknowledged this and said he had to ask Takumi nevertheless.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 then saw him explain the full situation of the pioneer village seen earlier in the episode. It was revealed that the village’s development was halted due to interference by corrupt nobles, hence the villagers’ displacement. Godwin expressed a desire to rehouse them as quickly as possible. Sofia tried to pry further, but Takumi agreed, saying he couldn’t ignore people who lost their homes.

Takumi then thought back to when he was found by the Bord Village folk a year ago, wanting to repay the favor they gave to him. Takumi and his party then set off, turning down a knight escort and immediately getting to work on developing the land with magic. Splitting the work between them, they made quick progress, with Takumi asking Sofia to go request that the villagers be transferred over to the development area after just 10 days, shocking Godwin.

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 saw Máni and the other villagers skeptical of their new home, lamenting the likelihood of its difficulty to live there. Takumi greeted the knights escorting the villagers, who demanded an explanation. Takumi kept explaining his choices for various building and defensive decisions, but the knight questioned how he was able to do all of this in such a short time.

The knight called it a fortress rather than a village, to which Takumi said he still had work to do. As Máni watched the other villagers celebrate, she was approached by Sofia, who asked if she was alone. Máni explained that her husband passed in the old village, with Sofia asking her if she had interest in doing work other than farming likewise. Sofia said she’d try to talk to Takumi, explaining that he’s her master who built this village.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 saw Sofia suggest that Máni could take care of him while she and the others were developing the land. After confirming she could cook, Sofia set up a meeting between her and Takumi. He offered her work, but she rejected due to remembering the role nobles played in her husband’s death. She also made it clear that she was skeptical of why they were here, if they could find happiness, and if she could trust him.

The original time of Takumi's summoning finally comes to pass in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 (Image via Studio Comet)

Sofia and the others tried to convince her of his goodness, but he told them to leave it be for now. Máni then thought she wouldn’t be able to stay here anymore after saying something like that to him, also lamenting her choice of words to him inherently. She then wandered out of the village and found herself surrounded by monsters. The villagers thought they’d be sent out to fight, but Takumi instead ordered the village to be closed off so his team could fight.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 saw Máni return to the ramparts just as the drawbridge went up. Takumi learned of her disappearance at the same time, heading out to save her with his party. As she accepted her death, he and his allies saved her at the last second. Their conversation after likewise made it clear to Máni that he was vastly different from the nobles she had previously met.

She likewise asked if she could still accept the job offer, to which he and the others happily agreed. Focus then shifted to Godwin, who was seemingly discussing the village’s true purpose with a knight. Focus shifted to Sidonia learning of the fortress’ erection, which also revealed that the summoning time was at hand. The episode ended with Takumi sensing the summoning as it happened, while the heroes were shown to have arrived in Sidonia.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 advances the series’ plot a significant amount in time for the first season’s conclusive episodes. This led to both Takumi gathering his final central ally, and the Holy Empire of Sidonia performing their summoning ritual. Fans can likewise expect some exciting action in the penultimate installment next week.

