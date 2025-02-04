7 anime to watch if you liked The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, an anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's manga of the same name, debuted in 2023. The series is set 16 years after the original series, The Seven Deadly Sins, which revolved around Meliodas.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows the story of Percival, a young knight, on a journey. While season 1 focuses on his journey to Camelot, season 2 explores Percival’s growth, his role in Camelot’s fate, and King Arthur’s relentless pursuit of his enemies, covering the Wolnack and Demon Realm Arcs. Meliodas’ brother also plays a key role after becoming king.

Those who enjoyed watching The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse for its themes of adventure, destiny, and battling powerful foes will definitely like the shows listed below.

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Blue Exorcist and 6 other shows to watch if you liked The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2

1) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover is based on Yūki Tabata's manga of the same name. The series, produced by Pierrot and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, is set in a world where magic is commonplace in people's daily lives.

It centers on Asta, one of the few people known to be incapable of using magic. While Yuno was well-known in his community as a prodigy, most people believed that Asta had no chance of becoming the wizard king, even though he and his friend, adversary, and adopted brother Yuno shared this goal.

In Japan, the show ran on TV Tokyo from October 3, 2017, to March 30, 2021. Itsuko Takeda created the characters, Minako Seki wrote the music, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu authored the screenplay.

Like Percival in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Asta defies fate in a world where magic determines one's destiny, proving that perseverance and ambition can rival natural talent.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

The Japanese anime television series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is based on Hiromu Arakawa's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga series. Akira Senju is the composer, Hiroshi Ōnogi is the writer, and Yasuhiro Irie is the director of the Bones-produced series.

After the Fullmetal Alchemist anime series in 2003 deviated from the original manga to tell its own story, Brotherhood was created to produce an adaptation that directly follows the complete plot of the original manga.

Alphonse loses his body, now tied to armor, and Edward loses an arm following an unsuccessful attempt to use banned alchemy to bring their mother back to life.

The brothers uncover a conspiracy involving the military, homunculi, and their father's past while searching for the Philosopher's Stone to heal Edward after he becomes a State Alchemist. Conspiracies, intense rivalries, and fighting for a higher cause are all explored in the series.

3) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 pictures)

Shinobu Ohtaka is the author and illustrator of the Japanese fantasy adventure manga series Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic. From June 2009 to October 2017, it was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Sunday, a shōnen manga magazine published by Shogakukan. The chapters were compiled into 37 tankōbon volumes.

Young Aladdin and his friend Alibaba explore dungeons to find treasures and magical djinns in a fantastical setting based on One Thousand and One Nights. After their first dungeon, Aladdin discovers he is a Magi who must lead Alibaba to the kingdom, setting them on a path of adventure.

Adventure and a mystical world filled with powerful beings make this an exciting watch for fans of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

4) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a youngster who learns to become a Demon Slayer after demons slaughter his family and transform his sister Nezuko into one of them.

Tanjiro embarks on a perilous journey of facing overwhelming odds to protect those he loves, just like Percival in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

5) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 pictures)

Blue Exorcist is an anime based on Kazue Kato's work. Following the death of his guardian, Father Fujimoto, the series centers on Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he is the spawn of Satan and resolves to become an exorcist to vanquish him.

In the series, two worlds coexist—Assiah, the human realm, and Gehenna, the demon world. Demons can possess objects in Assiah, but Satan, unable to enter the human world, creates his half-human son, Rin Okumura.

After Satan kills Rin's guardian, Father Fujimoto, Rin rejects his demonic heritage and trains as an Exorcist to confront his fate. Rin Okumura struggles with his demonic lineage, much like some Four Knights characters wrestle with their own legacies and destinies.

6) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Studio Bones)

Noragami, an anime series produced by Studio Bones, follows Yato, a minor god seeking fame. He survives on small jobs for five yen. However, his life shifts when middle schooler Hiyori Iki saves him from an accident, losing her soul in the process. She insists he fixes her, but he must first find a new weapon partner. With Hiyori’s help, Yato’s luck may finally change.

A wandering deity seeking recognition mirrors Percival’s search for purpose in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, as both encounter unexpected allies and challenges.

7) Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach is a Japanese anime adapted from Tite Kubo's manga. It is produced by Pierrot and directed by Noriyuki Abe. It aired from 2004 to 2012 with 366 episodes, following Ichigo Kurosaki as he inherits Soul Reaper powers and battles evil spirits.

Ichigo’s growth as a warrior and protector parallels Percival’s journey in The Seven Deadly Sins sequel, combining action and powerful enemies in a grand fantasy setting.

Viewers can watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback