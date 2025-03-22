Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" review: A light-hearted fantasy anime riddled with clichés

With the season finale of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" the fantasy action-adventure anime finally concluded. Surprisingly, unlike what most viewers may expect while watching the anime, its plot does not end in just one season.

The story's developments suggest that there will be a sequel season. Therefore, for audiences who plan to watch the series, it would be best to note that it may run for a longer period than they expect.

So, let's take a deep dive into Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime to analyze its narrative, production quality, and more.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime's title sums up its narrative

Light Underwood as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

For viewers who expected a unique, fun anime, the series creators did not do justice to the series by naming it. For those fans who are unaware, the anime's full title is "Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>>: About That Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You)." This sums up the anime's premiere and provides a major explanation of everything there is to know about the protagonist, Light Underwood.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" is set in a world where people can acquire skills by eating a skill fruit. However, as eating more than one fruit is poisonous, it is "impossible" to acquire more skills. This premise suggests that if one acquires a skill, there is a chance that it may seal one's fate to a single profession.

The protagonist himself met a similar fate as he received the bogus skill "Fruitmaster" and was forced to become a fruit farmer for life. However, his ill luck ran a mere five minutes into the anime's premiere.

As revealed by Ayla, Light's friend and confidant, the latter's "Fruitmaster" skill made him immune to the poison of all fruits. Hence, he could eat unlimited Skill Fruits, meaning that his skill was a gateway to reach his goal, i.e., to become the greatest adventurer ever.

Lena Floria as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Instead, the series showed the protagonist only eating skill fruits when he faced a problem he could not solve with his existing skills. While this development may seem fair to some viewers, it makes the series more predictable than it already was, as fans can expect Light Underwood to add new skills to his arsenal when faced with a new strong enemy boss.

Unfortunately, that was all there was to know about the protagonist. He comes across as typically likable but lacks any emotional depth. He assumes the best for everyone and has no morally grey side. This is also why, despite having the opportunity to eat unlimited skill fruits, he wasn't tempted to do the same and become overpowered.

Surprisingly, the supporting characters carry some depth. Unlike the protagonist, characters like Lena Floria do not assume everything at face value. She questions people's actions and takes appropriate measures to ensure she has her answers. While Ayla does not have much going for her, she has steadfastly worked to become the series' mascot and "must protect at all cost" character.

Dratena Belbury as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Lastly, Monica Bolst and Dratena Belbury have decent backstories, making them even more interesting than the leading trio. The anime portrays the reasons behind their prejudices and actions, while also showcasing gradual character development throughout the show —a quality that is notably lacking among the members of Luxeria.

Production quality

Overall, while Asahi Production has done a decent job animating Bogus Skill's "Fruitmaster" anime, it appears to be a low-budget series. The anime features good, pleasant artwork; however, the animation quality seems to be lacking in many areas.

While the staff may have allocated most of their budget to the fight sequences, the scenes are quite brief and do not appear any better than a casual scene of Ayla enjoying a slice of her favorite pizza.

Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

That aside, the anime does feature some good theme songs. While they are catchy, they are not groundbreaking and might be forgotten by the audience right after they finish watching an episode.

Final thoughts on Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime

Surprisingly, while there is much to criticize about the Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster," it was not a hard watch. While the protagonist lacks depth, the supporting characters are likable and easy to root for. That said, the narrative is quite unoriginal and predictive. Therefore, if viewers are not expecting to watch anything unique or groundbreaking and are content with a light-hearted fantasy anime, they should enjoy watching it.

