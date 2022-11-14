Blue Lock X Pizza Hut collaboration entices anime lovers and foodies alike

Pizza Hut, one of the largest pizza chains in the world, has announced its collaboration with the anime Blue Lock to commemorate its broadcast. Pizza Hut has launched a campaign from Monday, November 14, which will run until December 18, 2022, in which the first 50,000 lucky customers will be given an A5 clear file with illustrations of Blue Lock characters donning the official Pizza Hut uniform.

A person would be eligible to participate in this campaign after purchasing anything from Pizza Hut for over 1000 yen, including tax, through the Pizza Hut Online Order App. After a successful purchase, customers will get a designated code to redeem to get their hands on the limited A5 illustrations. As of now, the offer is only being held in Japan.

Blue Lock anime fans appreciate the unique look of Nagi, Isagi, Yudai, and Itoshi

Yusuke Nomura, the illustrator of the original manga, has garnered a lot of praise for the new collaborative illustrations of Nagi, Isagi, Yudai, and Itoshi wearing the official uniform of Pizza Hut. Aside from the A5 clear file, participants will have the opportunity to win limited goodies such as the Blue Lock complete volume set, signed postcards, and originally drawn sports towels.

Fans of the series are immensely hyped to lay their hands on these limited items before they run out of stock. Pizza Hut has yet to announce a worldwide campaign for collaboration or even for certain countries.

Shonen Magazine News @WSM_manga Blue Lock and Adidas collab with Japan national team equipment Blue Lock and Adidas collab with Japan national team equipment https://t.co/8C9kMWkd6K

Before its anime premiere, Blue Lock joined forces with the renowned sporting goods company to introduce the Japan World Cup Kit and announced it was working with Japan’s national team equipment. An event was held to showcase the original artwork and sketches for a limited time at the Adidas brand center in Rayard Miyashita Park from August 29 to October 30, 2022.

About the series

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks New BLUE LOCK Anime Illustration New BLUE LOCK Anime Illustration https://t.co/7b3QrtFtCA

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock have been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen magazine since August 2018. As of October 17, 2022, the chapters were collected in 21 tankōbon volumes. Apart from Kodansha USA, the manga series has been licensed for a translated release in France, Argentina, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, and Taiwan.

Here’s how Kodansha describes the story:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win."

It continues,

"The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Dazai Simp @Dazai___Simp Blue Lock might actually be the best Anime to come out this year Blue Lock might actually be the best Anime to come out this year https://t.co/KZ4QCeEPGf

With 10 million copies in circulation around the world, Blue Lock has become one of the most popular sports mangas of all time. In 2021, the series won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shōnen category and even got nominated for the Harvey Award in the Best Manga category the following year.

