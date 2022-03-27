Japan vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Japan entertain Vietnam in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday at the Saitama Stadium.

The hosts are at the top of the AFC qualification standings while Vietnam are at the bottom, with just one win to their name. Japan secured a 2-0 win over Australia in a crucial fixture on Thursday and sealed their place in the World Cup finals.

Vietnam suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Oman in their penultimate fixture as they failed to build on their 3-1 win against China in February. In this clash between the two sides from the extreme ends of the table, Japan are likely to come out on top.

Japan vs Vietnam Head-to-Head

Japan have a 100% record against their Western rivals and have conceded just one goal in the four meetings against the visiting side. This will be just the second meeting in the World Cup qualifiers between the two island nations, with the first one at Mỹ Đình National Stadium ending in a 1-0 win for the Samurai Blue.

Japan form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-W-W-W

Vietnam form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Japan vs Vietnam Team News

Japan

Yuya Osako and right-back Hiroki Sakai dropped out of the squad for the final two games of the qualifying campaign last week with injuries. Daizen Maeda was the third player to drop out of the squad with fitness issues and remains unavailable.

Hajime Moriyasu might experiment with his starting XI as his side have already secured a place in the finals.

Injured: Yuya Osako, Hiroki Sakai, Daizen Maeda

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Vietnam

Nguyen Van Vi was ruled out for the final two games of the campaign with an injury, as was Tran Dinh Trong. To Van Vu and the main goalkeeper, Bui Tan Truong were ruled out due to COVID-19.

Nguyen Thanh Chung is suspended due to yellow card accumulation and Nguyen Tien Linh faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Tran Dinh Trong, Nguyen Van Vi

Doubtful: Nguyen Tien Linh

Suspended: Nguyen Thanh Chung

Unavailable (COVID-19): Bui Tan Truong, To Van Vu

Japan vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Sho Sasaki, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo; Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka; Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino

Vietnam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Trần Nguyên Mạnh (GK); Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Que Ngoc Hai, Văn Nam Đào, Lê Văn Xuân; Vu Van Thanh, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Hồ Tấn Tài; Nguyen Quang Hai, Ha Duc Chinh

Japan vs Vietnam Prediction

Japan and Vietnam have endured contrasting results in their FIFA World Cup campaigns. Japan have two losses to their name while Vietnam have just one win so far.

Japan have dominated previous outings against the Golden Star Warriors and their dominance is expected to continue here with a win.

Prediction: Japan 1-0 vs Vietnam

