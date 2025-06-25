Why there should be an Apocalypse Hotel season 2, explored

While Apocalypse Hotel only began premiering in April 2025, the anime has already concluded with 12 episodes. The anime's finale saw humanity finally return to Earth to check if the planet was compatible for living. With that, the anime effectively laid the groundwork for Apocalypse Hotel season 2.

Unfortunately, while fans were hoping for CygamesPictures or the anime's staff to announce the series's sequel season after its finale, neither of them announced it. So, here we shall look at why Apocalypse Hotel deserves a second season. In addition, we shall look at any hints dropped by the anime's plot ot staff members.

Apocalypse Hotel season 2: Will the anime return for a second season?

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

While the anime's producers, Takeshobo, and the animation staff from CygamesPictures have yet to announce a second season for Apocalypse Hotel, the plot for the anime's final episode left fans with hints, suggesting that the series might return in the future to resume Hotel Gingaou's story.

As seen in the finale, Tomari, a human, finally returned to Earth after several centuries. She was on a solo survey mission to check if the planet was inhabitable for humans. Unfortunately, her virus scanner broke due to the impact of her crash landing on Earth.

Tomari as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

As for Yachiyo, while she believed she would have been delighted by humanity's return, she remained indifferent. Over the years, while she patiently waited for humanity, she had come to accept and treat all guests, humans or extraterrestrials, the same way.

Around the same time, the Environment Checker Robot finally gave Tomari the details about his survey over the years. As per the data, Earth was finally free from the virus. In fact, according to the robot, the air had become even cleaner than before. Soon after, Tomari took off her spacesuit to enjoy Earth wholeheartedly. Unfortunately, this did not last long.

Tomari as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Not long after Tomari returned to the Gingarou Hotel to inform Yachiyo and Ponko that she was able to take off her spacesuit, she turned green and fainted. It was only after Ponstin checked her out that they realized that while Earth's air had become cleaner, humanity had grown incompatible with it. With that, Tomari was left with no choice but to return home.

Just as Tomari checked out, Yachiyo asked her to return to Earth with humanity. While Tomari was confused, Yachiyo corrected her that she wasn't inviting them to inhabit it, but for a possible holiday. Later, just as Tomari was leaving Earth, she asked Yachiyo to keep the hotel running as she would return soon.

Ponko as seen in the anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

While this was a positive farewell, Yachiyo was triggered by this. The last time the owner said this to her, he never returned. In fact, it took humanity centuries before they could send one human back. Hence, Yachiyo chased after the ship, demanding to know when Tomari was set to return.

With such an open-ended conclusion to the anime, the series can return for a second season. However, it will heavily depend on how the audience receives it. This is because, unlike most other anime, Apocalypse Hotel is an original anime, meaning it does not have a source material to finish adapting. Therefore, the anime will only receive a sequel season if the producers think it could work.

As for the anime's staff, while the X (formerly Twitter) page itself did not hint at a sequel, they reposted tweets from aiko (theme song performer), Shirasu Saho (voice of Yachiyo), and Yoshinori Nakano (3D Director) wanting to see more of Yachiyo and others at the Gingarou Hotel. Hence, there might be a chance that the anime's staff might consider producing Apocalypse Hotel season 2.

