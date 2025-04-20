10 best anime to watch if you like Bye Bye, Earth

Bye Bye, Earth has enraptured viewers with its one-of-a-kind tale set in a creative world populated by anthropomorphic animals, save for a mysterious human girl named Belle who was born from a stone egg.

Seeking to uncover her origins and find others like herself, Belle sets out on a quest, wielding a giant transformable sword, confronting supernatural trials and monstrous threats as she searches for self-discovery in a society that fears her kind as outsiders.

From dystopian futures to feudal kingdoms, the anime on this list all feature the creative worldbuilding, complex themes, unforgettable characters, and weighty emotional impact that Bye Bye, Earth is loved for. So let's dive in and explore 10 of the best anime to watch if you're a fan of Bye Bye, Earth.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Bye Bye, Earth

1) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic future where humans have retreated to eco-dome cities, Ergo Proxy follows an investigation into AutoReivs infected by the Cogito Virus that reveals troubling secrets about this closed-off society.

Ergo Proxy anime builds mystery around a seeming utopia, peeling back its perfect veneer to uncover complex philosophical questions around self-awareness, purpose, and what it means to be human.

Its visually stunning cyberpunk setting contrasts with Bye Bye, Earth’s primal world, but both use atmospheric worldbuilding to powerful effect. With dark, contemplative story arcs and a moody score, Ergo Proxy is perfect for Bye Bye, Earth fans who enjoy sci-fi as much as fantasy.

2) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In a medieval world plagued by flesh-eating demons called Yoma, a young girl named Clare is rescued by a powerful Claymore warrior named Teresa, before setting out on her own quest for vengeance after Teresa's death.

Claymore centers around a stoic female warrior who conceals great inner turmoil behind her quiet strength. Both series frame their protagonists as outliers trying to understand their place in a hostile world by undertaking dangerous quests and battling supernatural threats.

Claymore's bleak, monster-filled setting features rich fantasy elements, much like Bye Bye, Earth's distinct fantasy world, and both shows deliver impactful coming-of-age stories perfect for fans seeking sword-wielding heroes, rich lore, and inventive worldbuilding.

3) Wolf's Rain

Wolf's Rain (Image via Bones)

In a post-apocalyptic future where the natural world is slowly dying, legends tell of a paradise that can be found by wolves guided by the scent of lunar flowers. A pack of wolves who appear as humans to most people band together to seek this prophesied sanctuary.

Like Bye Bye, Earth, Wolf's Rain has been praised for its emotional storytelling and exploration of identity. It also features characters living double lives in an imaginative setting, mixing fantasy and science fiction.

Though more melancholic, Wolf’s Rain and Bye Bye, Earth both follow outcasts seeking purpose and connection in surreal worlds blending nature and technology. Wolf's Rain is perfect for fans enamored by Bye Bye, Earth's creative worldbuilding and introspective themes.

4) Beastars

Beastars (Image via Orange)

In an anthropomorphic world divided into civilized herbivores and predatory carnivores, a kind wolf struggles against his instincts to fit into a peaceful herbivore high school. But when an alpaca named Tem from the drama club is killed, long-held tensions threaten to erupt.

The most obvious recommendation for Bye Bye, Earth fans, Beastars similarly uses anthropomorphic characters to build complex social commentary around identity, bias, and freedom from prescribed roles. Both series feature mysterious deaths and star-crossed connections, challenging societal boundaries.

While Beastars tackles heavier themes, fans of Bye Bye, Earth's rich worldbuilding and exploration of isolation will feel right at home in this tense, genre-blending universe.

5) The Twelve Kingdoms

The Twelve Kingdoms (Image via Pierrot)

A high school girl named Yoko is suddenly transported to a parallel world inspired by Chinese mythology, where she struggles with her new status as ruler of one of the story's titular Twelve Kingdoms.

The Twelve Kingdoms thrusts a young female protagonist into a fantasy world where she must harness great power on an emotional journey of self-discovery. Both series extensively world build through political conflicts and rich mystical lore to ground their characters' coming-of-age tales.

Fans who crave more of Bye Bye, Earth's palace intrigue and interwoven plot threads will love getting lost in this sprawling saga of kingdoms at war.

6) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

A 12-year-old orphan named Riko journeys into a vast, otherworldly pit called the Abyss alongside a mysterious boy named Reg, searching for her mother – the legendary Cave Raider Lyza. Though Reg has amnesia and doesn't know his own origins, clues suggest he's connected to the Abyss.

While less action-oriented than Bye Bye, Earth, Made in Abyss similarly features layered worldbuilding around a fantastical location concealing mysteries. Both series root their stories in wonder and foreboding, with strange creatures and emotional twists reshaping the heroes’ journey.

Fans fascinated by Bye Bye, Earth's hero's journey structure and Belle's status as a human outsider will enjoy the clever parallels Made in Abyss draws in its imaginative narrative.

7) Dororo (2019)

Dororo (2019) (Image via MAPPA and Tezuka Productions)

A young feudal ronin named Hyakkimaru journeys across Japan to hunt down demons and retrieve the body parts they took from him as payment for granting his father power. With the help of an orphan thief named Dororo, he battles supernatural foes while discovering his humanity.

Like Bye Bye, Earth, the 2019 adaptation of classic manga Dororo grounds its supernatural conflict in richly-drawn characters struggling with purpose and societal roles. Both series suit their historical fantasy settings with period drama aesthetics while fleshing out antagonist motivations and moral complexity.

Fans who crave Bye Bye, Earth's thoughtful explorations of chosen one tropes and provocative Human-as-Other symbolism will resonate with this poetic, heartfelt tale.

8) Casshern Sins

Casshern Sins (Image via Madhouse)

In a world where robots are suffering from a condition called the Ruin, legendary android Casshern wakes up with hazy memories, not clearly remembering if he killed the robot Luna, who supposedly brought this apocalypse.

Hunted for his immortality, Casshern reflects on life, death, war and redemption while protecting the little life that remains. Casshern Sins uses sci-fi and fantasy elements to pose philosophical questions on existence, purpose and morality through poetic character stories.

Both series subvert expectations through striking visuals and emotional arcs, with outsiders confronting harsh truths about identity and war. For fans who enjoy introspective cyberpunk settings and melancholy redemption arcs, Casshern Sins hits many of the same notes.

9) Seirei no Moribito

Seirei no Moribito (Image via Production I.G)

A master wandering spear-wielder named Balsa takes on the duty of safely guarding a prince believed by superstitious officials to be carrying the egg of a water spirit they consider dangerous/demonic.

As she defends him from forces both political and supernatural, their interwoven fates reveal secrets tying them to tragic events decades past. Seirei no Moribito grounds its fantasy adventure in a sense of atmosphere and place, fleshing out customs and conflicting beliefs to add resonance.

Both series put their stoic badass protagonists on deeply personal journeys questioning duty and fate, underscored by rich cultural aesthetics and lore. Fans who loved Bye Bye, Earth's detailed worldbuilding and emotionally complex arcs should definitely check out this beautifully animated tale.

10) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

Behind three concentric circular walls protecting them from giant mindless humanoids called Titans, the remnants of humanity have lived in fearful peace for 100 years. But when the Colossal Titan breaches the outermost wall, a young man named Eren joins an elite force to eradicate the Titans once and for all.

Like Bye Bye, Earth, Attack on Titan quickly moves from mysterious fantasy premise to high-stakes plots revealing complex factions and shadowy origins tied to an isolated, seemingly backward society. Both show chosen ones battling doom and uncovering truths with striking action.

For Bye Bye, Earth fans who crave more adrenaline-pumping fight scenes and secret histories that enhance rich worldbuilding, Attack on Titan delivers these in spades across its numerous intense seasons.

Conclusion

From thought-provoking cyberpunk and feudal political dramas to coming-of-age quests and redemption stories in beast-filled fantasy worlds, the anime on this list all share the creative flair, masterful storytelling, and emotional impact that make Bye Bye, Earth so compelling.

As Belle Lablac continues uncovering mysteries of her world and purpose in future seasons of Bye Bye, Earth, fans of the show's distinctive aesthetic, philosophical themes and resonant explorations of isolation and self-discovery can find more of what they love in these series.

Their memorable soundtracks, cinematic animation, and inventive realms offer many more hours of meaningful escapism. So while waiting for the next installments of Bye Bye, Earth, make sure to check out these anime recommendations for fans.

