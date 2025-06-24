Ao Ashi creator's message after the manga's ending has fans in tears

After more than a decade of engaging audiences with the story of Ashito Aoi, Yugo Kobayashi's beloved soccer manga Ao Ashi has concluded. The series concluded with chapter 410 in June 2025. It is considered to be one of the greatest sports manga ever made.

As of January 2025, it had over 23 million copies in print. As of 2023, the creator's moving message of appreciation for the ten-year journey with Ashito from a hot-blooded young player to a professional soccer player.

The decade-long journey of Ao Ashi comes full circle

Expand Tweet

Trending

Beginning in January 2015, Weekly Big Comic Spirits began serializing Ao Ashi. Ashito Aoi, a talented soccer player from a far-flung Japanese village, is the main character. Ashito is scouted by the Tokyo Esperion youth academy, which is where the series' storyline initially focused. It expanded into an analysis of youth soccer, with tactical analysis, emotional growth, and the harsh realities of the sport.

Creator Yugo Kobayashi revealed that he had planned out Ashito's entire journey, including which teams would appear in the story—Kashiwa, Tokyo V, Funabashi, Aomori, and Barcelona—as early as volume 11, and that he ended the series with the Barcelona match, closing Ashito's arc.

Also read: Ao-Ashi season 2 reportedly confirmed for production

Unlike many sports manga, Ao Ashi diverged from a supernatural formula and instead featured a focus on realist strategy, without relying on unrealistic elements. Its focus on technical analysis and nuanced character development was lauded as a successor to Haikyuu!! in terms of long-form storytelling.

The creator's emotional farewell

Expand Tweet

Kobayashi's message of farewell, addressed to readers, struck a particularly personal note. Kobayashi thanked readers for their loyalty over the 10 years of the series and pledged to "pour all my enthusiasm into the next two volumes". He also acknowledged that "it is thanks to you, the readers, that AO ASHI has grown so much."

He ended the message with the phrase "Bye, Ashito. It was fun," signifying the sense of loss of the characters who had become like family. The series ended with its 40th volume, which Kobayashi said was "a nice round number".

Also read: Ashito and Hana's confession scene in Ao-Ashi chapter 409 puts many romance manga to shame

This, he believed, is a sense of completion that few long-running series are able to achieve. Kobayashi planned the ending so that the story of Ashito had a natural conclusion and was not artificially prolonged.

Fan reactions

Expand Tweet

The ending of Ao Ashi had fans in tears as they were emotionally invested by the creator’s sincere message to Ashito, "it was fun". The ending was very satisfying emotionally but still left fans wanting more. Since the Ao Ashi was loved for its "full-circle" ending, the series offered a fitting ending to Ashito's story.

"Such a satisfying full circle," said one fan.

"THANK YOU, AO ASHI. THANK YOU KOBAYASHI. FOR EVERYTHING," said another fan.

"I've finally come to terms with it, it's been a fun ride," stated one fan.

"The end we could never see, don’t be sad because it ended smile because it happened, from the bottom of my heart I love you Ao ashi', stated another fan.

For the past ten years, fans have been watching these characters develop. As a result, this conclusion is a little bittersweet, but it also expresses thankfulness and desire. It appears that people are thankfully saying goodbye to a story that has been very important to them.

Final thoughts

Ashito Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With the end of Ao Ashi, fans say goodbye to the story of Ashito Aoi. Over the course of ten years, this sports manga has impacted the industry in the way it placed an emphasis on resilience, planning ahead, and growth.

Kobayashi's farewell note is to the end of a manga, but also to the end of a shared journey for creator and reader. Ashito's game is over, but the power of the series will go on to change lives and influence stories for years to come.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More