Ao Ashi manga ending explained: Did Aoi Ashito become a pro footballer?

Ao Ashi manga released its final chapter on Monday, June 23, 2025. With its release, the Yuugo Kobayashi manga concluded Aoi Ashito's story. But as fans may remember, Ashito and his teammates were called up for training with the senior team. Does that mean that Ashito has finally become a professional footballer?

No, while Ashito trained with the senior team of Tokyo City Esperion FC, it does not mean that he became a professional footballer. The good thing is that, it does mean that he has gotten closer than ever to reach his ambitious goal. So, what happened to Aoi Ashito in the manga's final chapter?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Ao Ashi manga.

Did Aoi Ashito become a professional footballer in Ao Ashi chapter 410?

Aoi Ashito as seen in Ao Ashi manga (Image via Shogakukan)

As seen in the final three chapters of Ao Ashi manga, Ashito and his eight teammates had been called up for training with the senior team. However, instead of showing fans the training session, the manga skipped over it to reveal the player's reaction. While Togashi, Yuuma, and others were exhausted, Ashito wanting to keep his body moving, joined the Youth Practice as well.

This development essentially allowed the manga to showcase how differently people had begun perceiving him after the Arkas Cup. This was depicted with the introduction of four new characters, namely Kenno Kanaya, Inagaki Kuuga, Sakaguchi Tsumugi, and Koizumi Oosuke, all of whom were joining the Youth Practice for the first time.

Kenno Kanaya, Inagaki Kuuga, and Sakaguchi Tsumugi as seen in Ao Ashi (Image via Shogakukan)

The four youth players admired Ashito and considered him to be part of the "extraordinary" trio alongside Kuribayashi and Akutsu. While they wished they could be as good as Ashito, Ashito himself did not feel like he was even at the starting line yet. This depicted Ashito's mentality, which finally saw him aim beyond wanting to become a pro footballer.

Speaking of, the manga concluded without revealing whether Aoi Ashito became a pro footballer or not. As per the new Youth players, there were rumors circulating that the "extraordinary" trio, i.e., Ashito, Akutsu, and Kuribayashi had received offers from international clubs. Unfortunately, the manga never confirmed it, and chances are that it never will.

Aoi Ashito and Tatsuya Fukuda as seen in Ao Ashi (Image via Shogakukan)

After the final manga chapter, the series revealed manga creator Yuugo Kobayashi's message to his fans. He thanked his fans for supporting him in his 10-year-journey. He expressed that he had nothing left to add to the series and was able to portray just about everything. As for Ashito's story in the future, he wanted fans to picture it themselves in their heads. He was certain each of his fans might arrive at a different answer to his work. Hence, the manga never confirmed whether Ashito became a pro footballer or not.

However, given Ashito's condition compared to the other players that joined the senior team training, fans can assume that Manager Garulla must have called him up. This development might have seen him become a pro footballer and hopefully get transferred to a team in Spain later, where he might reunite with Hana Ichijou.

