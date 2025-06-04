To Your Eternity ending explained - Does Fushi's life come full circle?

To Your Eternity manga released its final chapter on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. With its release, the Yoshitoki Ōima manga concluded Fushi's story. But as fans must remember, Fushi was an immortal being, capable of having as many adventures and experiences as he wished for.
So, how did mangaka Yoshitoki Ōima conclude Fushi's story? Considering that he was immortal, did he continue living with his friends after defeating the Knockers, or did he start living alone like the boy he imitated at the start of the series? Does Fushi's life come full circle?
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Your Eternity manga.
What happened to Fushi in To Your Eternity chapter 201?
To Your Eternity manga's final chapter saw Fushi receive the most dreadful news. Just as he thought he would live the unforeseen future with all his immortal friends, his mother figure, March, expressed that she wanted to follow her newborn child wherever life takes it. With that in mind, she could no longer stay with Fushi and decided to graduate with her current adult body.
As expected, Fushi did not take the news well and became depressed, shutting himself up in the barn. While his friends were worried about him, they also realized it was the perfect opportunity for them to leave him and end their respective stories the way they wished to.
Upon overhearing what his friends planned to do, Fushi bravely approached them, lying to them that he liked living alone. By saying that, he wanted to make it easy for himself to let go of his friends. However, just as he saw his friends walking away, he turned tail, asking them to wait another 500 years.
While others wished to leave immediately, March convinced them to stay longer. With that, Fushi's friends decided to stay with him for another 300 years.
Right after, the manga experienced a 300-year timeskip. Fushi could be seen painting a wall with his finger as he kept thinking about his time with his friends. As agreed, his friends had left him after 300 years. Regardless, he thought he had a fun time with them.
Just as Fushi sat down after painting the wall, the manga's illustration left the audience with a deja vu. Fushi's new residence looked eerily similar to the boy's home, whom he imitated at the start of the series. He was not only living in a rundown shack but had also painted the wall with his friends' faces like the boy did. To top it off, like the boy, he too had been abandoned by people close to him, forcing him to live a solitary life.
If that wasn't enough, it is to be noted that the manga's first chapter was titled "The Final One" and the last chapter was titled "The First One." Such information could entice fans to check the first chapter, to verify if the series had a time loop setting. However, this deja vu-inducing development was merely a coincidence caused by Fushi's immortal life.
Given his never-ending life, it was only natural for Fushi to begin an all-new journey himself. Therefore, before setting forth on the same, Fushi, like the boy at the start of the series, created a memorial for all the friends he had made until then. With that, one can say that Fushi's life came full circle at the end of the manga.
Related Links
- Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You ending explained: What happened to Kizuki in the future?
- Komi Can't Communicate ending explained - Does Shouko Komi make her 100th friend?
- Migi & Dali ending explained: How did the Sonoyamas learn about Migi and Dali's secret?