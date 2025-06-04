To Your Eternity ending explained - Does Fushi's life come full circle?

To Your Eternity manga released its final chapter on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. With its release, the Yoshitoki Ōima manga concluded Fushi's story. But as fans must remember, Fushi was an immortal being, capable of having as many adventures and experiences as he wished for.

Ad

So, how did mangaka Yoshitoki Ōima conclude Fushi's story? Considering that he was immortal, did he continue living with his friends after defeating the Knockers, or did he start living alone like the boy he imitated at the start of the series? Does Fushi's life come full circle?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Your Eternity manga.

What happened to Fushi in To Your Eternity chapter 201?

March as seen in To Your Eternity manga (Image via Kodansha)

To Your Eternity manga's final chapter saw Fushi receive the most dreadful news. Just as he thought he would live the unforeseen future with all his immortal friends, his mother figure, March, expressed that she wanted to follow her newborn child wherever life takes it. With that in mind, she could no longer stay with Fushi and decided to graduate with her current adult body.

Ad

Trending

As expected, Fushi did not take the news well and became depressed, shutting himself up in the barn. While his friends were worried about him, they also realized it was the perfect opportunity for them to leave him and end their respective stories the way they wished to.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity manga (Image via Kodansha)

Upon overhearing what his friends planned to do, Fushi bravely approached them, lying to them that he liked living alone. By saying that, he wanted to make it easy for himself to let go of his friends. However, just as he saw his friends walking away, he turned tail, asking them to wait another 500 years.

Ad

While others wished to leave immediately, March convinced them to stay longer. With that, Fushi's friends decided to stay with him for another 300 years.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, the manga experienced a 300-year timeskip. Fushi could be seen painting a wall with his finger as he kept thinking about his time with his friends. As agreed, his friends had left him after 300 years. Regardless, he thought he had a fun time with them.

Ad

Just as Fushi sat down after painting the wall, the manga's illustration left the audience with a deja vu. Fushi's new residence looked eerily similar to the boy's home, whom he imitated at the start of the series. He was not only living in a rundown shack but had also painted the wall with his friends' faces like the boy did. To top it off, like the boy, he too had been abandoned by people close to him, forcing him to live a solitary life.

Ad

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity manga (Image via Kodansha)

If that wasn't enough, it is to be noted that the manga's first chapter was titled "The Final One" and the last chapter was titled "The First One." Such information could entice fans to check the first chapter, to verify if the series had a time loop setting. However, this deja vu-inducing development was merely a coincidence caused by Fushi's immortal life.

Ad

Given his never-ending life, it was only natural for Fushi to begin an all-new journey himself. Therefore, before setting forth on the same, Fushi, like the boy at the start of the series, created a memorial for all the friends he had made until then. With that, one can say that Fushi's life came full circle at the end of the manga.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More