To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19: Fushi reunites with his friends, Kahaku leaves Fushi

With the release of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19, the war between Renril and the Nokkers finally ended as all Nokkers within Fushi's radius had been annihilated. Not just that, he has reunited with all of his friends, starting all the way from his "mama" March.

The previous episode saw March working with Bon to revive Fushi, who had been transformed back into the orb after Kahaku's Nokker took over all of Fushi's forms. To give Fushi a human body, Bon sacrificed himself, following which Fushi woke up. Elsewhere, Eko got infected by Kahaku's Nokker.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19: Fushi revives everyone

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19, titled And to the sunrise, opened with Fushi waking up in Bon's body as he wasn't able to remember what had happened. This is when due to Bon's body, he was able to see Bonchien, Fen, and Nixon in their spirit forms. Bonchien explained how he gambled his life to get Fushi a human body, after which he asked him to step out of the house.

As Fushi stepped out of the house, he could see March and the spirits of Gugu, Tonari, Kai, Messar, and Hairo. Fushi started regaining his memories, soon after which he revived all of them. Fushi was finally reunited with March, Gugu, and Tonari after decades. He was glad that he was finally able to speak with March, and hence called him "mama."

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

While it was a happy reunion, Fushi and his friends needed to get back to work as the Nokkers had taken over Renril. Kai took it upon himself to find and rescue Eko, while others left to fight the Nokkers. Meanwhile, Fushi expanded his presence beyond the land of Renril, destroying their trebuchets. Meanwhile, his friends were able to rescue Fushi's previous forms, starting with Parona.

Elsewhere, Eko's infected arm was dragging her through Renril as Kahaku came to stop it. He asked the Nokker to get back inside him and leave Eko alone. This was when the Nokker revealed the forms he had stolen from Fushi. Kahaku fought all of them but had to be rescued by Kai, who gave Kahaku the option to head back to Fushi with him. However, after getting infected with his Nokker again, Kahaku decided to head back to Yanome as he handed Kai a letter for Fushi.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

Kai took Eko to the hospital while Fushi read Kahaku's letter. Kahaku had decided to leave Fushi's side, although the Guardians would always be ready to aid him. Fushi decided not to kill him after which he was about to return Bon his body. However, there was much more work needed to be done, as while using Bon's body, Fushi could easily revive every deceased person in Renril, including Bonchien's spirit friends, Fen and Nixon.

As Renril's forced grew in number, Fushi was able to fight back the Nokkers as he and the soldiers managed to annihilate every last one of them from Renril. Thus, Fushi and Renril won the war against the Nokkers. Moments later, Princess Alme's brother Prince Ano returned to Renril.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19 saw Fushi finally accomplishing his mission as he won the war against the Nokkers. He had now come to realization about his power to revive people, using which he had not just reunited with his friends, but also reunited the people of Renril with their deceased loved ones.

Now that the war was over, Fushi and his friends are set to decide their next actions.

