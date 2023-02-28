To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19 will be released on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E-TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw March searching for Fushi after he was attacked by Kahaku's Nokker. After she located Bon, the two were able to find Fushi in his original sphere-like body with some help from Eko. Following that, Bon made a gruesome attempt to give Fushi back his memories.

Fushi returns in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19, titled And to the Sunrise, will be released on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, March 5

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, March 5

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream on Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, and Laftel.

International fans can watch To Your Eternity season 2 on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 19, titled And to the Sunrise, will see Fushi return in his original form, i.e., the sphere from the first season. After Bon sacrificed his life for Fushi, Bon woke up as all hope was not lost. With Fushi's revival, the immortal allies are set to have their final battle against the Nokkers.

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect Fushi to re-acquire all of his previous forms as he revives his friends to take down the Nokker army. It is yet to be revealed what is the entity that looks similar to Parona.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18, titled Death of a Deathless, saw Kahaky cutting off his arm in an attempt to get away from his Nokker. Soon after, Fushi's horse arrived, riding which March went to locate Bon. Upon locating Bon, they headed back to Fushi's home where Eko located him in his sphere-like body.

Upon discovering Fushi's original body, Bon decided to sacrifice himself so that Fushi could copy him, thus allowing him to become a human again.

