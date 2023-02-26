To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18: March and Bon team up, Fushi returns

With the release of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18, fans of the series got to see much more of March as she returned to life 200 years after her death. However, she was instantly met with despair as Kahaku's Nokker attacked the immortal, following which Fushi's existence was in question.

The previous episode saw Kahaku's Nokker acting up as it attacked the immortal friends. Kahaku himself had no control over it and tried to calm Fushi who was extremely disturbed. However, just then, the Nokker attacked Fushi, stealing each of his forms. March then arrived to save Fushi as Kahaku himself was terrified.

March roams Renril in search of Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18

March as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18, titled Death of the Deathless, opened with March trying to stop Kahaku as the Nokker stopped absorbing Fushi's forms. Kahaku realized that March, the sacrificial girl, had gotten revived. Upon seeing March tearing up, Kahaku was terrified as he painfully cut off his left arm. Following that, the Nokker split from Kahaku and got away.

Just then, Fushi's horse, which was given to him by the Beholder, arrived on the scene as he and March set off to search for Fushi. As they reached close to the medical wing, March and the horse took down a group of Nokkers.

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 (Image via Studio Drive)

Elsewhere, Bon started to get concerned about Fushi's condition as March and the horse came to his location. While he was shocked to see the latter in person, he did not have much time to waste as he joined March and the horse to head back to Fushi's place.

Elsewhere, Yuiss's mother asked Kamu to fetch a man named Miguel. While he misunderstood Miguel as Yuiss's boyfriend, he joined Miguel and other Renril fighters to take down the Nokkers. Since Kamu had feelings for Yuiss, he did his best to defend Miguel, following which he passed away after getting buried by one of the Nokker pods.

Nokker finding Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 (Image via Studio Drive)

Back at Fushi's place, Bon tried to understand the situation as March urged him to look for Fushi. However, he was nowhere to be found. Only moments later, Eko arrived at the scene, as she instantly located Fushi, who was back in his original sphere form.

Upon finding him, Bon decided to help Fushi get back his memories as he decided to kill himself to trigger Fushi's emotions and memories. Bon asked March to stay outside the house as he stabbed himself with a knife to let Fushi take his body.

Eko as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 (Image via Studio Drive)

Elsewhere, Eko, who had been infected by a Nokker, was about to jump off the top of a building. However, at that exact moment, Fushi was revived as he rescued Eko from falling to her death.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 saw Fushi getting revived as he was able to rescue Eko in time. Unfortunately, Bon had to sacrifice himself to do the same. Thus, fans will have to wait until the next episode releases to find out what Fushi does next.

