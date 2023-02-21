To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E-TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Renril's king pass away, soon after which Princess Alme succumbed to a Nokker's attack. Upon her death, Messar asked Fushi to revive her, but he could not do it. Fushi then started getting fatigued when Kahaku's Nokker began attacking him, stealing each one of his forms.

March and Bon look for Fushi in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18

Release date and time, where to watch

March as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

As mentioned above,To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18, titled Death of a Deathless, will be released on February 26, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

The upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 26

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, February 26

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, February 26

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, February 26

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Bon as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18 preview (Image via Studio Drive)

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream on Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus TV, and Laftel.

International fans can watch To Your Eternity season 2 on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 18, titled Death of a Deathless, will see March stopping the Nokkers from devouring Fushi completely. It was meant to be a touching reunion between Fushi and March as they were set to meet after 200 years, but the attack by Kahaku's Nokker made the situation scarring for one to look at.

Following that, March and Bon travel the city in search of Fushi. As he has lost most of his forms, the two do not know how Fushi will look henceforth. This will lead them to question if Fushi the immortal had died. Meanwhile, a certain individual will reveal himself to them.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17

Princess Alme as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17, titled What You Want to Protect, saw Fushi tirelessly trying to fight against the Nokkers. During this, he even had to kill Hairo in order to transport him somewhere, causing the citizens to call him a murderer.

Elsewhere, after the king died, Princess Alme was infected by the Nokkers, following which she too passed. While Messar did ask Fushi to revive her, he could not. Thus, Fushi was suspicious of how much Bon knew of his ability. However, he delayed the question for later.

Later, Kahaku escaped Kai's hold of him, after which he prepared dinner for Fushi and his immortal friends. However, Kahaku's Nokker went out of control and started devouring Fushi's forms, which is when March came to their aid.

