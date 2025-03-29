Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You ending explained: What happened to Kizuki in the future?

With the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You anime finally ending, fans are left with one big question: what happened to Kizuki in the future? For the longest time, the anime did not reveal his whereabouts in the future. However, the finale gave fans a glimpse of him. So, what happened to Kizuki in the future?

As revealed by the anime, Kizuki started working for a company in the future. In the anime's finale, he was shown to have returned to Japan after an overseas business trip alongside his colleague. From the looks of it, none of his friends knew his whereabouts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You manga.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You: Why did no one know Kizuki's whereabouts in the future?

Mizuho Nishino as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You finale (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

As seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You, Mizuho was shown wondering about Kizuki's whereabouts in the lead-up to the anime's finale. While having a tough time at work, Mizuho thought back to how Kizuki comforted her during tough times. While she missed him, she had no idea about his whereabouts.

The same was the case for the anime's finale, as Mizuho, despite being happy to reunite with Airu, could not maintain a smile around him. Airu knew Mizuho was sad due to Kizuki's absence. However, to his fortune, he had spotted Kizuki at the airport earlier. That said, Airu wasn't certain if it was actually him.

Airu Izumi as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You finale (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Moments later, the anime revealed that Kizuki had returned to Japan following an overseas business trip with his colleague. He still cherished the keychain Mizuho had gifted him and seemingly made no promises to his "girlfriend" about meeting her after his return.

While the developments in the anime's finale hint that Kizuki had left Mizuho and his friends in a melodramatic way, the anime itself has yet to cover these developments.

Kizuki Hazawa as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You finale (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

As for the manga, it revealed that Kizuki and Mizuho had started dating in 2020. However, three years before the events in the future, Kizuki ran away following a shoulder injury. He could no longer swim and believed everything he had worked so hard toward was gone.

While now he knew that Mizuho would not think less of him due to his injury, at the time of the incident, he felt like he had nothing to offer her and ran away.

Soon after, he started working in the Overseas Business Promotion Department of a food manufacturing company. His position in this company effectively saw him travel overseas for countless business trips. This is also why, while Shuugo knew that Kizuki was overseas, he had no idea about his actual whereabouts.

